“My wife agrees too …”

The Hollywood star entrusted her suffering to the media. His wife, who has always supported him for better or for worse, shares his choice of life.

Will Smith was born in Philadelphia in 1968, the son of a humorist and a singer, in fact his first steps took them into the world of music.

However, it was the nineties that gave him worldwide success thanks to “Willy, the prince of Bel-Air ” Smith essentially replicates his life in an ironic way. The sit-com is a springboard for him in the cinema. Among his films to mention: Independence Day by Roland Emmerich, the saga of Men in Black, Wild Wild West by Barry Sonnenfeld, Ali by Michael Mann, Hitch – He does understand women by Andy Tennant, The pursuit of happiness by Gabriele Muccino, I’m legend by Francis Lawrence, Seven souls by Gabriele Muccino, Shaded area by Peter Landesman e Suicide Squad by David Ayer.

Private life

Married in his first marriage to Sheree Fletcher with whom he has a son, he will divorce in 1995. In 1997 he marries the actress Jada Pinkett with whom he will have two other children. He starred for Spike Lee and in two films in the saga of Matrix.

The married life of the two Hollywood stars hasn’t always been plain sailing. It is Jada herself who admits that in a period of crisis, while they were separated, she had a liaison with singer August Alsin.

Both realized they were not happy in an old-style marriage, intended as observing the principles of monogamy. Speaking of his relationship with his wife, Will says: “The experiences, the freedoms we have given to each other and the unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love”

During the “unhappy” period, Smith got help from a life coach, Michaela Boehm. In this path of “liberation”, the actor has laid bare his dream: to have a harem of women.

The chosen to be part of it would be, among others Halle Berry And Misty Copeland. The former Man in Black reports about his interviews with the life coach that: “At first I thought it was a horrible thing to have such thoughts… then I realized it was okay to be myself. Just to think that Halle was attractive. It didn’t make me a bad person to think that Halle was beautiful, even though I’m married. While in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, my thoughts were also sin“.

Jada was not shocked by this revelation as: “she never believed in conventional marriage… Some members of her family had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way from me. There have been endless and meaningful discussions on how to build a couple and for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, but we didn’t think of monogamy as being perfect. “

This being outside the box was also transmitted to the children and in particular to Willow. The girl revealed she was bisexual and polyfaith (?). In fact, he declares: “With polyamory I feel the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you, without being forced to choose monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. “

Their choice is not easy, but making much less glamorous spouses digest polyfidelity could be downright dangerous.