News

“My wife and I are an open couple”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Will Smith talked about the unconventional relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett in an interview with GQ. The actor explained that freedom and unconditional trust are the basis of their marriage, celebrated in 1997. “The experiences, the freedoms we have given to each other and unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love”Smith said and then added: “I’ve always dreamed of having a harem of women!”. The 53-year-old also wanted to clarify: “Marriage does not have to turn into a prison”.

Will Smith lives an open marriage

Will Smith talked about how he and his wife opened their marriage to other sexual partners after they both realized they were “Unhappy”. “Jada has never believed in conventional marriage … In her family some members had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way from me. There were endless and meaningful discussions about building a couple and for much of it. our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, but not thinking of monogamy as being perfect … “, he pointed out.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

731
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
714
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
630
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
597
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
539
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
490
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
488
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
395
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
384
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
382
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top