“My wife and I are an open couple”

Will Smith talked about the unconventional relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett in an interview with GQ. The actor explained that freedom and unconditional trust are the basis of their marriage, celebrated in 1997. “The experiences, the freedoms we have given to each other and unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love”Smith said and then added: “I’ve always dreamed of having a harem of women!”. The 53-year-old also wanted to clarify: “Marriage does not have to turn into a prison”.

Will Smith lives an open marriage

Will Smith talked about how he and his wife opened their marriage to other sexual partners after they both realized they were “Unhappy”. “Jada has never believed in conventional marriage … In her family some members had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way from me. There were endless and meaningful discussions about building a couple and for much of it. our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, but not thinking of monogamy as being perfect … “, he pointed out.