“My wife and I don’t practice monogamy”

Will Smith is married to actress Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he has three children: Jaden, Willow and Trey. She recently revealed the secret of the longevity of her marriage, admitting that she had decided as a couple to open up to polyamory, and to live a very “satisfying” relationship today.

The actor confronting his wife realized that both were not happy for the same reason and by mutual agreement they decided they wanted an open relationship. opening their marriage to other sexual partners.

Here’s what Smith told the magazine GQ:

Marriage doesn’t have to turn into a prison. The experiences, the freedoms we have given to each other and unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love.

Will Smith: from monogamy to polyamory

Will Smith said he turned to a mental coach to clear his mind of guilt and be at peace with himself. A pivotal moment was when he told her about his dream of having a harem of women, including actress Halle Berry and dancer Misty Copeland:

At first I thought it was a horrible thing to have such thoughts, then I cleared my mind and realized it was okay to be myself. That it was fair to think that Halle was attractive, that it didn’t make me a bad person despite being married.

Smith also wanted to clarify an important aspect, in his opinion, of non-monogamy, is that it should not be confused with infidelity:

It is the opposite of infidelity, because in this case it is about fidelity, sincerity and loyalty.

