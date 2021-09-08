My Wife for pretend, plot and trailer of the film aired on September 6 on TV8





– Commercial break –

My wife for pretend, the film airs tonight Monday 6 September 2021 at 9:30 pm on TV8. Plot and cast.

Monday 6 September 2021 the film will be broadcast on TV8 “My fake-wife“Part of the cycle”Born Romantic”Aired on Monday evenings. The film is directed by Dennis Dugan and stars two well-known comedy actors such as Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The appointment is for about 9:30 pm on TV8.

The film (Just Go with It in English) was released in theaters in 2011 with cash 214.9 million dollars worldwide, of which 103 million collected in the US market. In Italy, distributed by Sony Pictures, it grossed 1.5 million euros at the box office.

My Wife for pretend, the plot

Danny is a famous plastic surgeon who, ever since his marriage failed before it even began, uses his faith to pose as a victim of family abuse by his wife and persuade beautiful girls to sleep with him to comfort him. It is a technique he uses to avoid long-term relationships. One day, however, Danny meets what he thinks is the woman of his life, tries to hide the ring but without success.

Loading... Advertisements

The beautiful Palmer in fact finds the faith in the pocket of her jeans: at this point how to save herself if not by inventing a fake divorce? But Palmer is not satisfied with his word and Danny is forced to ask his longtime colleague, Kathrine, mother of two clever and nice brats, to “lend him” her family … But we know that secrets are meant to be discovered and this history will not be outdone.

Where can I find it in streaming? Replicas

The film is available in streaming in the catalog of Netflix. The film will also be visible in live streaming for free on Tv8.it, where however it will not be available on-demand after airing. The replica will be broadcast on Tuesday 7 September 2021 at 11:30 pm, again on Tv8.

The trailer in Italian

The Cast

Adam Sandler : Danny Maccabee

: Danny Maccabee Jennifer Aniston : Katherine Murphy

: Katherine Murphy Brooklyn Decker : Palmer Dodge

: Palmer Dodge Nicole Kidman : Devlin Adams

: Devlin Adams Nick Swardson : Eddie Simms

: Eddie Simms Bailee Madison : Maggie Murphy

: Maggie Murphy Griffin Gluck : Michael Murphy

: Michael Murphy Dave Matthews : Ian Maxtone-Jones

: Ian Maxtone-Jones Kevin Nealon : Adonis

: Adonis Rachel Dratch : Kirsten Brant

: Kirsten Brant Dan Patrick : Patrick

: Patrick Minka Kelly : Joanna Damon

: Joanna Damon Jackie Sandler: Veruca

– Commercial break –