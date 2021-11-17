“My wife Kathtrin and the many things I hadn’t told her” – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Toti

Alex Schwazer’s autobiography: «I hadn’t even talked to my wife Kathtrin about many things. I lied to my parents and to Carolina Kostner. She and I were in harmony, my loneliness was very similar to hers “

After that he resumed living. Marching in a stubborn and clean direction, putting together the heart that slowly cracked, rebuilding piece by piece a future that seemed to have collapsed forever. Alex Schwazer he started living so much that he wrote a book about his life. Of the boy he was and the man he became. Of the great, great athlete we all admired and of the hell he went through because of doping, before the silent rebirth – sporting and human – shared with his coach and mentor: Professor Alessandro Donati.



After the finish

, published by Feltrinelli, in bookstores for a few days, is the title that Schwazer gave to his story, to his painful tale. A much longer – and dramatic – path than those 50 kilometers of walking that also delivered him to the glory of Italian sport in 2008, when he managed to slip the gold medal around his neck at the Beijing Olympic Games. The abyss, the dark gorges, the existential nightmares were yet to come. “It is a story of falls and redemptions, of renunciations and rebirths. I speak only of my life and I introduce myself as a man, not as a sportsman. I wanted to close the deal with the past. It’s a sincere, straightforward and faithful account of what happened to me. ” And so many have happened to him. Some sought, desired. Several others suffered, innocently, so ferocious – certain things – to kill them the second career as an athlete. Among the things sought and desired there is doping. The tunnel from which he risked never to leave. Easy to imagine this is it – along with the passages on the love story with the skating champion Carolina Kostner – the most awaited and burning chapter.

We are in the months leading up the London 2012 Olympics, Schwazer has long been out of control, abandoned, left alone with his own demons. «I reasoned like a drug addict – he writes – Indeed, I was unreasonable. And I was ready to lie, because taking drugs also means lying ». In fact, he lies to everyone. To procure the substances he goes alone to Turkey. «Innsbruck-Vienna, Vienna-Antalya. To Carolina – he writes again – and to my parents I said I would go to Rome, to Fidal (the Italian federation of athletics, ed). I kept my cell phone on even at night, to avoid sending the message from the Turkish company ». Some time later Schwazer is caught. The right tip comes from what would later become his coach: Sandro Donati. Everything collapses, Alex confesses in tears, the rubble remains. Schwazer is disqualified, the carabinieri suspend him from service. He cannot save himself, it is inevitable, not even the relationship with Kostner. “Carolina sent me a message to invite me to a party in Ortisei, for Goteborg silver: her first, true, great success (…) After a pizza and two bottles of wine drunk almost alone, I spilled the drink on him (…). We made it five in the morning. We were in tune. My loneliness was very similar to hers. ‘

Was. Now the loneliness is gone. Now there is Kathrin (“I’ve known her for a lifetime, I always thought she was the most beautiful girl in Vipiteno”), married in 2019. There are Ida and Noah, her two children. “My wife called the book ‘wonderful’. And in that moment I felt lighter, prouder. Because we had never talked about so many things, others I knew would not be pleasant for her ». And there is the judicial battle won, late compensation: the order of the judge Walter Pelino of the court of Bolzano, nine months ago. Schwazer hadn’t doped again in 2016. Schwazer was innocent, the victim of the most infamous conspiracy. Sport “killed” him, wanted to get rid of him from Rio and Tokyo, yet Schwazer remained alive. It’s inside. Inside life.