“My wife Mila Kunis convinced me not to fly into space”

Ashton Kutcher had a dream: to travel into space. At least for the moment, however, gave up on it. And to convince him, as he revealed to Cheddar News, it was Mila Kunis, his second wife (I am married since 2015) after divorce from Demi Moore. The actor he already had a ticket for the next flight with Virgin Galactic from Richard Branson, the billionaire who just a few days ago kicked off the era of space tourism flying for the first time in a private aircraft on the border between the atmosphere and the void.

Ashton had bought the ticket in 2012, when Mila was not yet his wife and the birth of their children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri, 6 and 4 years old, was still a long way off. “When we got married and had children my wife pointed out to me that going into space was not a smart choice for the family. So I returned the ticket. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I won’t be there. But sooner or later I will go into space“.

Actor and investor @aplusk says he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight, but sold his ticket to space. 🚀 Don’t miss the full interview on Cheddar at 3:20 pm ET. https://t.co/fi07qhm3FE pic.twitter.com/HVMei8mnrZ – Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) July 14, 2021

When he bought the $ 200,000 ticket, the actor had become the passenger number 500 of the “stellar” company of Richard Branson. The tycoon, delighted with the adhesion of the new excellent ‘astronaut’, said at the time: ‘I called Ashton to congratulate and welcome him. He is as excited as we are at the idea of ​​being among the first to cross the last frontier (and return!) And to experience the magic of space firsthand“. But Kutcher has meanwhile started a family. The spacewalk can wait.

