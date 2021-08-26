News

“My wife Mila Kunis convinced me not to fly into space”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ashton Kutcher had a dream: to travel into space. At least for the moment, however, gave up on it. And to convince him, as he revealed to Cheddar News, it was Mila Kunis, his second wife (I am married since 2015) after divorce from Demi Moore. The actor he already had a ticket for the next flight with Virgin Galactic from Richard Branson, the billionaire who just a few days ago kicked off the era of space tourism flying for the first time in a private aircraft on the border between the atmosphere and the void.

Ashton had bought the ticket in 2012, when Mila was not yet his wife and the birth of their children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri, 6 and 4 years old, was still a long way off. “When we got married and had children my wife pointed out to me that going into space was not a smart choice for the family. So I returned the ticket. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I won’t be there. But sooner or later I will go into space“.

When he bought the $ 200,000 ticket, the actor had become the passenger number 500 of the “stellar” company of Richard Branson. The tycoon, delighted with the adhesion of the new excellent ‘astronaut’, said at the time: ‘I called Ashton to congratulate and welcome him. He is as excited as we are at the idea of ​​being among the first to cross the last frontier (and return!) And to experience the magic of space firsthand“. But Kutcher has meanwhile started a family. The spacewalk can wait.

READ ALSO

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, the friends you don’t expect (by Orlando Bloom)

READ ALSO

Marco Verratti and Jessica Aidi, wedding in Paris (after the blue triumph)

READ ALSO

Veronica Ciardi, from the GF to Bernardeschi’s “serenade”


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

936
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
753
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
737
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
582
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
566
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
563
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
550
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
506
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
482
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
475
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top