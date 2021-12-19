“My wife Penelope Cruz has the blood of love, she puts passion into everything”

Javier Bardem and his wife, as well as beloved film interpreter Penelope Cruz they got married in great secrecy in a ceremony at Bahamas in 2010. Tonight we will see the guest actor of “What’s the weather like” starting at 20:30 on Raitre, transmission conducted by Fabio Fazio in which he will present the latest film “The Perfect Boss“.

Javier Bardem, with his wife Penelope Cruz also together on the set

The first meeting between the two actors could only be on the set of Ham Ham in 1992, a film that marked the debut of the Cruz on the big screen. Penelope over time she becomes a great diva and undertakes a professional liaison with Pedro Almodovar: a winning combination that sees them collaborating for Tremula meat where he finds himself once again Bardem, and then the cult movie All About My Mother, Volver, up to the director’s last work Madres Parallelas. Archived the stories that have ignited the world gossip with Tom Cruise And Matthew Mc Conaughey, Penelope Cruz And Javier Bardem they find themselves once again on the set of Vicky Christina Barcelona, film by Woody Allen which sees them starring with Scarlett Johansson.

On this occasion, the spark strikes between the two Iberian actors who start dating but the relationship will be formalized in 2010 when they arrive together with the Goya (the Spanish Oscars, ed), confirming the rumors that a couple already saw them. Javier And Penelope they had been paparazzi at Salma Hayek’s wedding and on a vacation in Brazil. To the Cannes Film Festival Bardem had dedicated the victory for Best Actor to his girlfriend:

“To my girlfriend, my partner, my love: Penélope. I owe you everything and I love you very much “

The same year they get married at Bahamas with a very secret ceremony: in 2011 the couple’s eldest son arrives, Leonardo, followed in 2013 by moon.

