My Fake Wife is a 2011 sentimental comedy, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. An unusual couple to say the least, which works great in this film.

The settings of My Fake Wife are really intriguing and would prompt anyone to buy a plane ticket and leave quickly. So let’s find out where the film was shot.

My wife pretend, where it was filmed

Most of My Fake Wife was filmed on two islands in Hawaii. A real paradise on earth. If you loved the scenarios of the comedy with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, you need to plan a trip to the Maui and Kauai islands.

However, the breathtaking views of Hawaii are not the only location used for the film. Part of the film was in fact shot in Beverly Hills, Oak Park and at the Casa del Mar Hotel. A truly exhilarating experience for cast and crew, who had the opportunity to work for about 6 weeks on the islands of Maui and Kauai. The latter is geologically the oldest in the Hawaiian archipelago. It is also known as the garden island. Maui, on the other hand, is the second largest island in Hawaii. In 2012, a year after the comedy was released, the Guardian listed this fairytale place among the five best places in the world to live.

My wife for pretend, plot and cast

Danny is a famous plastic surgeon who uses his old wedding band to hook up without having to commit sentimentally. He pretends to be married and therefore says he can offer nothing but a one-night stand.

Everything changes when he meets Palmer. The surgeon has love at first sight and is sure to be the woman of his life. But she finds her faith and demands explanations. He invents on the spot that he has a wife from whom he is divorcing. Palmer is very dubious and wants to meet the woman.

Danny has no choice but to involve Katherine, his secretary. Soon the whole group is on vacation in Hawaii, with the woman bringing her two children with her, who pretend to be the offspring of her marriage to Danny. Many misunderstandings and the dense network of lies complicates everything. The secretary demands that Danny return the favor and the two begin spending a lot of time together. A spark could go off.

here is the cast of My Wife for Pretend:

Adam Sandler: Danny Maccabee

Jennifer Aniston: Katherine Murphy

Brooklyn Decker: Palmer Dodge

Nicole Kidman: Devlin Adams

Nick Swardson: Eddie Simms

Bailee Madison: Maggie Murphy

Griffin Gluck: Michael Murphy

Dave Matthews: Ian Maxtone-Jones

Kevin Nealon: Adonis

Rachel Dratch: Kirsten Brant

