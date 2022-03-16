My wife traded me in for a teenager who was still living with his parents. He is embarrassing and now I am a single father.

THE path of a man who leaves his wife for a younger woman is well traveled.

We witnessed the anguish of actress Alice Evans, 53, when her husband, actor Ioan Gruffudd, 48, slept with Bianca Wallace, 19 years his junior, shortly after their marriage ended. But what happens when the roles are reversed?

There is a growing trend of single women in their 30s and 40s dating toyboys.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and actresses Olivia Wilde, 38, and Megan Fox, 35, have moved on with men much younger than their exes, and themselves.

Reality star Kim is dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, Olivia has been linked to singer Harry Styles, 28, for over a year and Megan recently got engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

David* knows very well how you feel. The mother of his four children was in her mid-thirties when she changed him into a TEENAGER.

Four years later, David, now 41, shares his story with NIKKI WATKINS.

“The pain of a partner leaving you for someone else is hard to bear, but especially if their new love is much younger.

I would like to know. My ex-wife’s partner is 17 years younger than me.

In 2017 my life was perfect as a storybook. I was married to my childhood sweetheart Daisy*, we had been together for 18 years and married for nine.

I fell in love at 18, moved in together at 20, had our first daughter at 23, a son when I was 26, a second daughter four years later, and another son followed three years later.

While life was just as challenging for us as it was for the soon to be married couple, with four kids in after-school clubs, playground fights, and endless sleepless nights, it was good, and I was very much in love.

But in 2017 he had been abroad on a work trip. When I came back I felt that something was not right between us.

So I invited my wife out for a date night and said, “I know I’ve known you for 18 years, but I really love you and like you.” She replied, “I am really unhappy in our marriage.”

I had never felt physical pain from an emotional thing like that before.

She said it was because I didn’t spend enough time with her: I was a school principal, a soccer coach for my son’s team, and a local councillor.

The next day I dropped all of that. None of that was worth the cost of my marriage.

We try to move on, with me spending more time at home.

My wife regularly mentioned a name in conversation, but I didn’t think about it for a second.

He was just a 19-year-old trainee in his office, not a threat to me.

But three months later, my wife went to her work Christmas party.

She said that she would spend the night with her friend to think about what she wanted, relationship-wise, for the future.

By the end of the night, he had posted some stuff on Facebook about everyone being drunk. Something didn’t seem right and he had a bad feeling.

SOMETHING DOESN’T LOOK RIGHT

In an episode of the TV show Modern Family just two days earlier, I saw a character use the Find My iPhone app.

I’m not proud of it, but it was a tense situation and I used the app to see where it was.

I called her, asked her how she was and she told me she was at her friend’s house.

I felt bad when I said, “How come your phone is in a Premier Inn?” She hung up. I tried to call her back, but she didn’t answer.

A few hours later he called and admitted that he was with the trainee.

He came home the next day. My dad was taking care of the children and he had no idea of ​​the discomfort.

She told the whole story and admitted that she didn’t want to be a middle-aged mother. She wanted to be young and free again.

I asked him to leave and I collapsed. I think he felt that he was done with all the adult stuff and he wanted to feel young without all the responsibilities of being a father.

I went on with my life, raising our children while we were getting divorced and she was setting up a separate home. Her lover still lived with her parents.

He was so sad, since he trusted her implicitly. he broke me

In a way, it was very helpful being a single father of four, since I didn’t have time to wallow.

Every day, looking in the mirror, I had to say to myself, “You have this, you can do this.”

BROKE ME

Somehow, if we were going to break up, it helps that he’s so brutal. A line had been completely crossed.

There was no going back, he could be pragmatic.

I could have understood if it was someone hugely successful my age or with Zac Efron’s levels of beauty, then he would offer something that I couldn’t.

But being dumped by someone much younger and inexperienced in life, I saw him as a poor version of myself at his age. I was embarrassing.

It was quite castrating. They say men get better with age, so I thought I should be more attractive, not less.

I have always tried to take care of myself.

I wish I had chosen an adult, as this person will be a male role model, an influence in my children’s lives.

This guy is now about 24 years old and I feel like he doesn’t have the ability to guide them as he’s still going through things himself. He is only six years older than my daughter. His age never made me feel old and bored.

I looked at myself and thought, “Don’t start thinking negatively. You have hobbies, friends and interests.”

But it took me a while to get that printed, because the love of my life was basically saying that I wasn’t good enough for her.

It knocked my confidence down massively and I kept thinking, “If she prefers him, what the hell does this say about me? Am I looking at myself through rose-colored glasses?

But I tried to do my best and after four months I started dating. I made the decision to never, even for a second, speak ill of her in front of the children, as it is already difficult for them.

She is his mother and still deserves his respect.

We are now 50/50 co-parents and last year her boyfriend moved from his parents’ house to hers.

This almost broke me, but now I’m in a really good place and I’m starting over. I am mostly happy.

*Names have been changed.