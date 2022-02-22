My WiFi connection has an asterisk and it doesn’t work, what can I do?

Zach 3 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 72 Views

It is quite likely that at some point the asterisk symbol has appeared to you

on the WiFi network icon on your computer and have wondered what the reason is or what it means. In Windows 10 we can find it next to the clock and if it is accompanied by an asterisk this may be the reason and the possible solutions. That the Internet stops working is something that we have all suffered at some point. The WiFi connection stops working and, a priori, we do not know where the connection failure could come from. If your computer cannot connect via WiFi and you notice thatthe icon is accompanied by an asterisk

the reason for the Internet connection failure could be caused by a problem with the wireless card.

What to do to remove the asterisk from WiFi There are several things you can do to fix this problem. The asterisk tells us that a wireless card is detected and there are wireless networks available within range, but you are not currently connected to any networks. To install computer networks without the need for cables, wireless network cards were invented. Communication is established through radio microwaves and is known by all asWi-Fi technology

. Following these steps the asterisk will disappear.

Turn the router off and on Whenever we have a WiFi connection failure, it is recommended to turn the router on and off to rule out that the problem comes from there. Turn it off at least a few 30 seconds

and turn it back on. You can also reset it, but keep in mind that it will return to its factory state and will be loaded with the latest update.

reboot router

Turn the router off and on

Restart your computer

In computing there is a maxim that says that in the face of any problem, the first thing we can try is to restart the computer. It is possible that with this simple gesture the problem will be solved.

Delete and add WiFi network

Another possible solution to the connection problem may be to delete the WiFi network. If you use Windows 10 operating system you will have to access the Configuration panel, look for the “Network and Internet” section and enter the WiFi option. In the WiFi section you will see the entire list of networks saved on your computer. Clicking on “Manage Wi-Fi settings”

You will see that a section called “Manage known networks” is available. From here you will be able to delete it by selecting “Stop remembering”. Once deleted you can try to access it again and buy if the problem has been solved.

Manage known networks

Delete a Wi-Fi network from your computer

Update drivers

This can be somewhat cumbersome, but there are free tools that help us update drivers automatically. For example, with the free software Driver Identifier. By performing these checks, the connection problem will most likely disappear.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Google adds new anti-piracy measures to its search mechanics — Kudasai

About 25 years ago, Google started its business as a simple and straightforward search engine. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved