“My words about Jennifer Garner are misrepresented. I could never speak ill of her “

The actor’s statement about the ex-consort sparked a social storm. “If I had stayed married to her, maybe I would still be a slave to alcohol,” the star told the Howard Stern Show. Phrase that for many was not very happy, especially because it is talking about the mother of his children and a woman who has always been close to him, even after the marriage had come to an end. He then hastened to say “I would never want my kids to think that I say negative things about their mom”

After the storm that broke out on social networks following Ben Affleck’s recent statements about his marriage to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the actor ran for cover, trying to fix it. Or rather: trying to clarify that it did not go at all as it would seem to have gone. He did so justifying himself on the occasion of an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, a few hours after that other “incriminated” interview, that ofHoward Stern Show in which the following unhappy phrase came out to the star: “If I had remained married to her, perhaps I would still be a slave to alcohol”. A shocking phrase that traveled around the world in a few hours, bouncing from header to header and from (social) bulletin board to bulletin board. Words considered unhappy, not to say very unhappy, by so many people, especially because he is talking about his mother and her children and a woman who has always been close to him, even after the marriage had come to an end. Helping him along his difficult journey of alcohol detox. “I never want my kids to think I say negative things about their mom,” Affleck explained to Jimmy Kimmel. The actor wanted to rectify what he had said to theHoward Stern Show, meaning that his unhappy marriage to Garner would lead to him becoming an alcoholic. Although many believe that Ben Affleck said in that interview that his feeling trapped in an unhappy marriage was, in his opinion, the reason he approached alcoholism, this time he would like to change the cards. Although there are those who still have not understood what it means. And how. And maybe even why. During the Jimmy Kimmel Live! the actor explained that those words, those with which in a “genuine” way (his words, that’s why we quote them) he had tried to tell something that was very important to him, would have been manipulated due to the decontextualization and the cuts inflicted to his long speech, much more articulated, he says. The result? In the end they sound very different from what he would have claimed. According to him, he would have meant exactly the opposite of what came out. He and Garner got married in 2005 and after a decade announced their divorce, in 2015 (to be officially finalized in 2018). Affleck said they went out of their way to try and save their marriage. “We tried and tried again, for the sake of the children. But it didn’t work ”, he said a few days ago (when the uproar then happened).

Affleck’s clarification

Ben Affleck on marriage to Garner: “I felt trapped” Ben Affleck al Jimmy Kimmel Live! last Wednesday, December 15, he wanted to clarify the statements made previously. He said that, after investigating why what he thought was an “honest” interview was causing so much sensation, he came to the conclusion that his words had been transformed into a so-called and now proverbial “clickbait”. “They literally took the conversation I had for two hours and made it seem like I was saying the exact opposite of what I said,” he said. “I went ahead and said, for example, how much we respect each other and how much we care about each other, and then how much we care about our children, how we put them first,” she revealed. star of The Last Duel in the presence of Kimmel. “They said that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I felt ‘trapped’ and they just made me pass for the worst man in the world, the most numb and stupid,” Affleck continued. Then adding: “It’s not true. I don’t believe it. It’s the exact opposite of who I am and what I believe.”

And J.Lo’s reaction?

Happy birthday Jennifer Garner, the photos of the actress Sitting by Jimmy Kimmel did not touch the chapter J.Lo. And, to pronounce J.Lo in the Italian style, the “frost chapter”: some US gossip magazines, first of all Page Six, in fact, they had crept in the air of snow in the Lopez-Afflek house, with a curtain of frost dropped precisely as a result of his unhappy words. “She is furious because she does not want to be dragged into this matter”, these are the words of Page Six, who cited an alleged source with knowledge of the facts, close to the couple.

But Jennifer Lopez promptly gave her opinion, openly siding with her boyfriend: “Someone wrote that I was angry with him, but it is simply an invention. I have the utmost respect for Ben, as a father and as a man “, said the pop star through a telegraphic statement issued to the magazine. People. The new Jennifer in Ben Affleck’s life, Lopez in fact, also added the wording co-parent referring to his partner. He greatly appreciates the commitment to co-parenting that he is carrying out with his ex-wife.

The one that could really save Ben Affleck from criticism? Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck: the best photos Whatever Ben Affleck says about it (or rather: whatever he said during theHoward Stern Show. Or better still: whatever everyone has misunderstood by the alleged “manipulations” of his words released to theHoward Stern Show), guess who is the only person who could now save him from criticism?

Jennifer Garner, only and exclusively her. And in our hearts we believe that she will do it, for the umpteenth time: Jennifer Garner, after having been next to her ex-husband for 10 years in what he called an “unhappy” marriage, after always backing him up, without ever abandoning him. in the most difficult moments and when the marriage had come to an end, the mother of her children once again will help the father of her children to get up again.

And she will not only do it for their children but also for him and for herself. In the end, people are judged by the actions they perform more than by the words they pronounce, therefore – dwelling on what Jennifer Garner has accomplished since we know her as Ben Affleck’s sweetheart – we can only judge her as a truly rare person. A white fly, both in Hollywood and everywhere. From the ashes of marriage a wonderful friendship was born: she and he are on excellent terms and she is always present in his life, not only as the mother of her children but also as a friend, confidant and shoulder.

She deserves the credit for never abandoning him during his entire alcohol detox process.

The last of the many times Ben Affleck walked in rehab, dating back to August 2018, who was there to accompany him? Jennifer Garner, who was now officially his ex-wife. Last Halloween Affleck’s extended family, with his two Jennifers and the offspring of both, were paparazzi on the streets of the neighborhood as they accompanied the children to “trick or treat?” There were their five children: Affleck-Garner’s three (Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9) and J.Lo and Marc Anthony’s twins, 13-year-old Emme and Max.

And do you want another one, if all these are still not enough for you? Jennifer Garner has always wanted her ex-husband to regain the balance and happiness he had lost with her. With the other Jennifer “she sees him happy. And she is happy for him ”. That’s what he said. Chapeau.