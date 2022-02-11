“My WWE Title is more important than the Universal Title”

Current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley answered a few questions he was asked for the Bleacher Report. Lashley spoke of, among other things, the importance of his title in relation to the Universal Title. As we know, in fact, the division of the rosters into the two brands has actually led WWE to create two major titles; the first time was done by introducing the World Title, with the same belt that the WCW used to crown its champion. The rosters were later reunited, but the new split led to the creation of the Universal Title. The dispute about which of his is more important has existed since the two major belts have existed, and the answer has always been linked to the historical moment and above all to who the champions were. Here is Bobby Lashley’s opinion on this:

“I believe the two titles are on the same level. But then I think: which company do we work for? WWE. And I’m the one who has the WWE title. So for me there is nothing more important than this. But I understand Brock’s choice to face Roman, I don’t want to take anything away from Roman because he’s in top form, he’s really going beyond his limits. I have to recognize him. “

The Brock vs Roman rivalry

For Lashley the choice certainly also depended on the ongoing rivalry between the two, a rivalry that saw in Paul Heyman one of the absolute protagonists:

“Brock and Roman are in the midst of their rivalry. Who will get Paul Heyman’s allegiance in the end? I think that’s the most important thing, even more than defending or winning the title. Or at least it seems to be so. But what the audience has to recognize is that I knocked out both Brock and Roman. It’s undeniable “

