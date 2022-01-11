World

Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years for illegal import of walkie-talkies – la Repubblica

Burmese political leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to four years in prison in the new court case in which she was charged. Suu Kyi, who has been forced into solitary confinement at home since the coup in February 2021, was found guilty of the illegal importation of walkie-talkies. She had already been sentenced in December to four years in prison for breaking health restrictions on the coronavirus and inciting street protests, a sentence then reduced to two years by the head of the newly installed military government.

This is just the latest of a dozen lawsuits filed against the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner since the military took power last February, ousting the elected government. Supporters of San Suu Kyi have declared that the accusations against her are artificial, serve to legitimize the actions of the military and prevent her from returning to politics. This new condemnation “risks further increasing the anger of the Burmese people,” commented Manny Maung of Human Rights Watch.

