Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years for violating the communications law and anti-Covid measures: but risks 89 others
The former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi she was sentenced by one Myanmar court to others 4 years in prison on charges of illegally importing gods walkie-talkie, for the crime of violation of the communications law and for violation of the provisions for contain coronavirus infections. Arrested since coup of February 1 last year, the Nobel Peace Prize had already been sentenced in early December to two years of imprisonment for inciting riots.
76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi is also accused of corruption and will also have to answer for others seven charges which could cost you up to others 89 years of imprisonment. The Lady, from her first guilty verdict, she is held by the military in an unknown location in the capital Naypyidaw and no images of her have been released since the coup last February. Supporters of the former Burmese leader said the charges against her are contrived and fabricated to legitimize the actions of the military and prevent them from returning to politics.
The hearings are closed to the media and spectators, and prosecutors do not make any comments. His lawyers, who had been a source of information on the proceedings, were reached by notifications with gag orders In october. The army-installed government has not allowed anyone to meet the leader since it took power, despite international pressure for talks that could alleviate the violent political crisis of the country.
