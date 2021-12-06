Myanmar, Aung Suu Kyi condemned The Nobel Peace Prize winner will serve 4 years- Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

The first sentence arrives for the former leader who has been under house arrest since last February. More verdicts ready for a total of 104 years. Amnesty International: Freedom suffocated.

Four years in prison for inciting dissent against the military and violation of anti – Covid measures. the sentence handed down by a court in Myanmar (formerly Burma) to the Burmese Nobel Peace Prize winner and politician Aung San Suu Kyi. At the same time, former president Win Myint was sentenced to four years with the same charges.

This is only the first in a series of trials that could cost the leader up to 104 years in prison. They want to have her die in prison said the spokesman for the opposition group National Unity Government. Suu Kyi, 76, under house arrest since the day of the generals’ coup last February 1st. Since then there has been no news of her, apart from the few appearances in court. In announcing the verdict, the spokesman for the military junta Zaw Min Tun specified that the two former leaders will not be transferred to prison for the time being. They will face other allegations from the locations they are now in the capital Naypyidaw, he added without giving further details.

The Nobel laureate accused of a slew of alleged crimes, including violation of the law on official secrets, corruption and electoral fraud. She always proclaimed herself innocent. The press was kept out of court and could not follow the stages of the trial, recently the woman’s lawyers were prevented from speaking to reporters. According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,300 people were killed and over 10,000 arrested in the repression of dissent following the coup d’état.

The harsh sentences imposed on Aung San Suu Kyi on the basis of false accusations are the latest example of the military’s will to eliminate all opposition and stifle freedoms in Myanmar, Amnesty Internation said in a statement.