Myd, Laylow, Drake

Myd receives his first double platinum disc, in 2016 thanks to SCH, for the title Champs-Elysees. It’s a real real success for the DJ from Lille.

In November 2021, he appeared in the video Who will make the best hit of the 2000s? of Squeezie, in which he produced the song Time Time with the band Trei Degete along with Squeezie and Kronomuzik.

Club Cheval – From the base to the roof

Club Cheval is a Lille quartet of which Myd was a member.

Bananarama – Cruel summer (MYD Remix)

Originally, this title is that of the British pop group Bananarama from the album HighLife released in 1983. The song is featured in the movie Karate Kid the following year of the song’s release. MYD offers a remix of it in 2018.

Djeudjoah & Lieutenant Nichloson – Concrete heart

An ode to slowness and a nod to the famous fable about turtles and speed, this new song not only marks the entry into 2022 of the duo that made us Love these tunesbut also announces the forthcoming release of a new album, their third!

Melissa Laveaux – Nan wood background

Mélissa Laveau was born in Montreal in 1985 to Haitian immigrant parents, she grew up in Ottawa, Ontario, in a bilingual universe, and must try to integrate into this new environment, without giving up anything of her culture of origin, Creole and Francophone.

After having carried out extensive research on the period of occupation of the island of Haiti by the USA (1915 to 1934), Mélissa Laveaux is one of the artists who, unlike anyone else, pays homage to popular songs of resistance, to honor a memory often concealed in books.

“Nan Fon Bwa” is originally a 1969 Haitian folk song written by guitarist and composer Frantz Casséus.

An ode to nature, celebrated through celebration, drunkenness and traditional Yanvalou dancing.

Danyel Waro – The bad reputation

Danyel Waro offers us a rereading of Brassens’ “Labad Reputation”, which he composed in 1952.

It’s the story of a man who doesn’t bother anyone, but who disturbs his whole village, because he doesn’t comply, he doesn’t attend official ceremonies, an outsider.

At the time, this song shocked to the point of being censored, because it made fun of the bourgeois too frontally.

The version sung in Reunionese Creole by the poet and musician, Danyel Waro, is a real treasure unearthed by Emilien Aumar and engraved on his compilation “Echos du monde” released 11 years ago.

This cover of the Mauvaise Réputation also features the album Monmon by Danyel Waro, released 6 years later, a rich, luminous album, both intimate and spiritual, where maloya resounds, the music of the resistance par excellence, a genre born in Reunion in the slave plantations in the 18th century around three constituent elements: Creole, music and dance. It is these three things that have enabled the people of Reunion to hold on and transcend the violence of everyday life.

In concrete terms, Maloya is an Afro-Malagasy dance that is sung in Creole, and has now entered the intangible heritage of humanity. In his cover of Brassens, Danyel Waro fully translates the piece into Creole, and also adapts it to the reality of Reunionese.

Bad Bunny – Yo no soy celoso

Since quitting his supermarket job six years ago, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, has become one of the most streamed artists in the world.

This “urbano latin trap” singer has been changing the face of pop and reggaeton for six years by inspiring people from all walks of life.

According to Diplo, the mastermind of Major Lazer, who participated in the artist’s debut album in 2018 and is on stage alongside him this summer for a new pharaonic tour,

“he’s the biggest star in the whole world right now!! And more than any English-speaking star, and more than any Latin star, he’s the fattest, most progressive, most important pop star in the world, period.

Georges Moustaki – The waters of March

One day Jobim meets a French singer through the singer Nara Leão. His name is Georges Moustaki.

He learned the rhythms of Bossa Nova, plays the guitar like a Brazilian, gives concerts in Brazil and he is honored to translate the song Aguas de Março into French, a song by Antônio Carlos, written in 1972.

Unfortunately Moustaki admits that he does not quite understand the meaning of the lyrics. So Jobim explains to him. He tells her that Brazilians like to use present participles. A fisherman fishing, charms charming, rain pouring down. He talks to him about Brazil, about his melancholy and Moustaki understands. He translates the words of Jobim not literally but poetically. The Brazilian present participles become for him a shower that pours, a cheap account or paths that walk… Moustaki is thus baptized Brazilian by plunging into the Waters of March.

Lous and the Yakuza – Monsters

His stage name: Lous and the Yakuza. “Lous” is the anagram of “Soul”, this music of the soul, source of her musical inspiration, and “Yakuza”, the Japanese organized crime syndicate, her nom de guerre, her way of making the link with his “team”, his “band” of musicians, dancers… on stage or behind the scenes.

The songs of the young Belgian of Congolese origin highlight her different identities and take a rather raw look at the world and the gray areas that have built it. Lous was marked by the songs of Barbara, Billy Joel, Ismaël Lô, Loredana Bertè and Kate Bush.

She sings a soft and catchy rap on a rather pop music, a mix of French chanson, R&B and trap rhythms.

Laylow feat. Nekfeu & Foushee – Special

the album “The Strange Story of Mr. Anderson” by Toulousain Laylow last year, was certified gold in less than three weeks, a record figure for the artist who launched himself into music, just 10 years ago.

On this piece he invited the rappers Nekfeu and Foushée, A soft and light title in tribute to his friend Nepal, which will make you hover.

Falling back excerpt from “Honestly, Nevermind” Drake’s very recent new album released by surprise, a UFO that I find excellent, more house, dance and electro oriented than the usual rap sounds, a daring bet that does not not unanimous.