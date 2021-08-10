MyEtherWallet CEO notes two “crucial” components of Ethereum’s London update

Ethereum underwent a major update on Thursday, implementing a number of changes to the blockchain. MyEtherWallet CEO and founder, Kosala Hemchandra, highlighted two major changes in particular.

“The London update implements around 5 changes to the current Ethereum network – however, I believe only two of them are crucial for users in daily use“Hemchandra said during an interview with Cointelegraph.

Indicating the “difficulty bomb” as the first of the two, he added:

“From its inception, Ethereum had certain characteristics to ensure the migration of the network from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, or ETH 2.0. The exponential difficulty will make it impossible for miners to mine new blocks and they will be forced to relocate to the new network. However, due to development delays, this time bomb continued to suffer delays and with the London fork it will be postponed one last time. “

Ethereum has often suffered from scalability issues in recent years, particularly evident in the high fees required when using decentralized finance, or DeFi, solutions. Long in the works, Ethereum 2.0, or Eth2, seeks to achieve good scalability on the Ethereum blockchain by working on a Proof-of-Stake, or PoS, consensus mechanism. The Eth2 roadmap officially started in December 2020.

The recent London hard fork of Ethereum includes five Ethereum Enhancement Proposals (EIPs). One such proposal, EIP-1559, seeks to give the blockchain a deflationary effect on its native asset, Ether (ETH). Hemchandra pointed to EIP-1559 as the second major change made by the hard fork.

“EIP-1559 is a much debated modification that, in essence, changes the structure of how Ethereum transaction fees are handled“, he declared, concluding: