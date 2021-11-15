MyEtherWallet launches Ethereum block NFTs

A few days ago MyEtherWallet (MEW) has launched a curious related initiative to NFTs and the blocks of the Ethereum blockchain.

ETH Blocks: MyEtherWallet’s first NFT collection

MEW is by far one of the most used wallets in the world for the Ethereum blockchain, so it is intrinsically connected with it.

To pay homage to this sort of close collaboration they created and launched theirs first NFT collection which celebrates Ethereum and the community of developers and users who created it.

The NFTs that are part of this collection (ETH Blocks) represent the single blocks mined on the Ethereum blockchain.

Each block is associated with a unique image, generated on the basis of the data contained within the block itself which, as we know, is inevitably always different from any other block.

The NFTs of each single block belonging to this collection can only be minted once each, and only on MyEtherWallet.com.

Users become creators

The curious thing is that these NFTs can be created directly by users themselves.

Once a user coins the NFT of a block in this way, no other user will ever be able to create another of the same block.

These NFTs can be coned exclusively on MEW web, and those relating to the first 10 blocks ever mined on the Ethereum blockchain will be reserved for its founders, or those who contributed most to its creation and growth, making it possible to create the Ethereum ecosystem we know today.

NFT for charity

In addition to these top ten, 13 other blocks that mark pivotal moments in Ethereum’s history have been pre-minted and auctioned starting November 11, through December 11. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to thirteen organizations: The Skid Row Trust, Wikipedia, The Internet Archive, Smile Train, Extra Life, Girls Who Code, Petsmart Charities, Go Red For Women, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Red Noses, Gary Sinise Foundation , Create Now, and NPR.

Once created, these NFTs can be offered for sale on Rarible within the specific ETH Blocks collection.

MEW CEO, Kosala Hemachandra, he has declared: