MyEtherWallet will allow you to mint NFTs from Ethereum blocks

MyEtherWallet, or MEW, has launched its first non-fungible token collection (NFT) called ETH Blocks, which tokenizes individual blocks of the Ethereum blockchain. The unique images associated with the ETH Blocks are generated based on the block data. These NFTs are exclusively available to MEW users.

A number of blocks have already been claimed, according to the company. Ethereum founders redeemed the top ten blocks. There are also 13 blocks of Ethereum representing the history of the network – such as milestones, forks and updates to the blockchain – which will be auctioned for a month. Proceeds will be donated to organizations such as The Skid Row Housing Trust, Wikipedia, Girls Who Code and NPR.

By interviewing Kosala Hemachandra, CEO of MEW, we learned about the details of this initiative:

“MEW wants to make history by bringing NFTs to both experienced and novice users, letting them explore Ethereum in a trusted environment.”

He went on to explain that the project aims to provide full access to the entire Ethereum blockchain. Since most of the NFT markets are currently based on this blockchain, the CEO emphasizes the willingness to involve any type of user, allowing them to mint and own unique pieces of the blockchain itself.

When asked what he thought was the value of an ETH block in the form of an NFT, Hemachandra told Cointelegraph:

“The amazing thing about ETH blocks is that they can have emotional value or be an educational tool. Users can take control of blocks the way they want, and be as creative as possible in coining and sharing them.”

Some blocks may have sentimental value for some users, but “every single fork and update holds a special place“at the heart of the MEW team, added Hemachandra. Ever since both the Ethereum blockchain and MyEtherWallet were founded in 2015, MEW has always given top priority to being at the forefront of innovation:

“We believe Ethereum can grow to become the indisputable blockchain for the Web3. And now, with ETH Blocks, we can all remember how we got there and when!”

Earlier this year, Hemachandra wrote an article for Cointelegraph on the value of NFTs. And with the announcement of ETH Blocks, he and the MEW team hope to demonstrate their belief in the potential of Ethereum and the resilience of NFTs.