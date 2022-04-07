“Myocardial infarction has a survival in more than 60% of cases, emphasizes Dr. Pérez Gil

New technologies have managed to increase the estimated life of patients suffering from this disease.

Doctor Francisco Pérez Gil, director of the Cardiology Department of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Puerto Rico. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

When we speak of the myocardium, we are dealing with a heart muscle of the cardiovascular system, so when the heart muscle has an infarction, this is because there is a drop in the oxygen that the muscle receives, creating damage, which may initially be reversible.

For him Doctor Francisco Perez Gil, Director of the Cardiology Department of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Centerthis long-term problem causes death of the heart muscle.

First of all, it is important to differentiate between the myocardial infarction type 1 and type 2. The myocardial infarction type 1 is due to an acute atherothrombotic coronary event, while type 2 is a heterogeneous entity where any condition other than an acute coronary event contributes to an imbalance between the supply and the demands of oxygen.

“The phenomenon of myocardial infarction is a phenomenon that we are seeing more and more and this is due to the fact that our population is aging rapidly; however, thanks to new technologies in medicine and drugs that have the ability to limit progression” commented the specialist.

According to Dr. Francisco, type 1 heart attacks occur mainly in young people, due to acute obstruction, who generally have a small layer of atherosclerosis (cholesterol in the arteries or we have cholesterol in the arteries).

On the other hand, type 2 infarction occurs more frequently in older adults, taking into account that type 2 exists before more; however, older people could have a type 1 heart attack and vice versa.

“All of us have a certain level of atherosclerosis, that is, a cholesterol plaque in our arteries when that plaque breaks down, either due to inflammation, stress, exercise or strong physical activity, or it simply breaks sharply, we are going to see that there is a inflammatory cascade where an acute occlusion is formed, what are we observing there, taking into account that when the blood flow immediately flows, that occlusion will cause an instantaneous symptom such as chest pain, heaviness, shortness of breath and in the case more severe will also cause cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death “commented the specialist.

This means that many of the patients with myocardial infarction type 1 are going to die suddenly, more often than those with type 2 infarctions.

Symptoms

-Chest pain.

-Sweating.

-Oppression or pain that can often radiate or be transferred to the neck, the left arm, the shoulder. (The pain is often not on the left side where people think it is, the heart is in the middle).

-Shortness of breath or breathing.

-Palpitations.

-Dizziness.

Usually, patients with type 1 recognize that something very bad is happening because they already have a pre-established disease, these symptoms of angina, pain, shortness of breath are milder, but are more prolonged.

Can people with myocardial infarction exercise?

Historically, patients with heart attacks were recommended to rest in bed for long and sometimes limited times, today one of the most important interventions and one that has the most benefit in this population is what is called cardiac rehabilitation with aerobic exercise programs

When we talk about aerobic exercise, we refer to walking, running, and movements that do not require much, so that these patients can improve not only their cardiac rehabilitation, but also their physical fitness, this has been shown to increase the capacity of the heart, increases survival of these patients, requiring fewer hospitalizations and reducing deaths.

Regarding the prevalence of coronary diseases in Puerto Rico, according to the Department of Health in terms of specifically type 1 infarctions, which is around 4%, now in terms of coronary disease the island is at 7 or 8 %. When making a comparison with the United States, where there is 5%, the percentages on the island are higher.

