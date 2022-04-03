Myocarditis and covid vaccine: what is its treatment?

The document includes the main recommendations to evaluate and treat cardiovascular diseases after covid infection and the Covid-19 vaccine.

The American College of Cardiology (ACCfor its acronym in English) has published a new guide with the main cardiovascular consequences of Covid-19. This document is a multi-expert consensus clinical guideline for the evaluation and treatment of adults after infection with the SARS-CoV-2. In this sense, the guide analyzes one of the main cardiovascular pathologies associated with covid and vaccination: the myocarditis. The experts point out in the report that “myocarditis has been recognized as a complication rare but serious of infection, as well as mRNA vaccine against Covid-19″.

According Ty GluckmanMaster of Health Administration and co-chair of the expert consensus decision process, “The best means of diagnosing and treating myocarditis after infection with SARS-CoV-2 they continue to evolve.” In addition, Gluckman adds, “This document attempts to provide key recommendations on how to assess and care for adults with this disorder, including guidance for return to sport, both amateur and professional athletes.”

Regarding the recommendations that are collected with respect to the Covid-19 related myocarditisthe report points out four main ones:

When there is a higher probability of cardiac involvement by Covid-19, the initial tests should consist of an electrocardiogram, determination of cardiac troponin and an echocardiogram. Cardiology consultation is recommended in case of increased cardiac troponin or echocardiographic abnormalities. Cardiac MRI is recommended in hemodynamically stable patients with myocarditis suspected.

Hospitalization of patients with confirmed myocarditis is recommended, ideally in an advanced heart failure care facility. Patients with fulminant myocarditis should be treated in centers experienced in advanced heart failure, mechanical circulatory support, and other advanced treatment modalities.

Patients with myocarditis and Covid-19 pneumonia (with continued need for supplemental oxygen) should be treated with corticosteroids. When pericardial involvement is suspected, treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, colchicine, or prednisone is appropriate. Intravenous corticosteroids may be considered when a suspected or confirmed Covid-19 myocarditis with hemodynamic compromise or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults (MIS-A). The empiric use of corticosteroids may also be considered in cases where biopsy reveals severe myocardial infiltrates or fulminant myocarditis, after weighing the risk of infection.

As appropriate, guideline-based drug therapy for heart failure should be initiated and continued after discharge.

Myocarditis after mRNA vaccination

The document also points out that myocarditis, after receiving the mRNA vaccine against Covid-19, “it is rare and the highest rates are observed in young men after the second dose of the vaccine,” explains Gluckman. Likewise, the report states that “vaccination against covid is associated with a risk-benefit ratio very favourable” for all age and gender groups evaluated to date.

In general, the guide also recommends that “the vaccine-associated myocarditis should be diagnosed, classified, and treated analogously to myocarditis secondary to SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Persistent Covid, post-acute sequel to Covid-19

The report published by the ACC also refers to the persistent covid as “post-acute sequelae of infection with SARS-CoV-2“. In addition, it establishes that “this disorder is presented by between 10 and 30 percent of infected people.” Although people who suffer from this disease “can manifest a wide variety of symptoms, those of the cardiovascular system that most call care are tachycardia, exercise intolerance, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

In this regard, Nicole Bhave, co-chair of the expert consensus decision process, stated that “there appears to be a ‘downward spiral’ for patients with persistent covid. Fatigue and decreased exercise capacity lead to decreased activity and bed rest, which in turn triggers worsening symptoms and decreased quality of life.” the writing committee recommends that a basic cardiopulmonary evaluation be done in advance to determine if they are needed more specialized care and a Pharmacotherapy formalized for these patients”.