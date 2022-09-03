MyRedVista.co | Modern digital magazine.

The recent episode in which the new minminas of Colombia received a Spanish minister in tennis reflects the great moment that tennis is experiencing in public life.

Detail of the shoes worn by the minister in the formal event with a civil servant from Spain.

Sneakers have reached the world of protocol, politics and diplomacy, but they have also been stomping for some time on red carpets and gala evenings where high heels have always been king.

Recently, a photo went viral in Colombia in which the new Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, appears receiving the Minister of Industry and Commerce of Spain, María Reyes Maroto, wearing white tennis shoes. Incredibly, this event overshadowed the underlying issue, the results of the visit itself -the interest of the Iberians to participate in the energy transition that the new Colombian government is committed to-, and generated in the media and on social networks everything a debate in which some questioned the official for wearing “inappropriate” footwear in a diplomatic act, and others defended and justified her.

The commotion caused by the official photos of that meeting is evidence that, first, the codes of etiquette have changed, and second, that today comfort is privileged before glamor or protocol, and it is perhaps one of the learnings that left the pandemic, he assured Time fashion designer Ann Mûre.

Ana María Riveros, Communications coordinator for Skechers Colombia, explained for her part that although sneakers had already been revolutionizing the world of fashion, the pandemic accelerated and definitively changed consumption habits.

“Comfort and wellness footwear are here to stay. They are perfect to go to the office, to travel, to the fashion fair, for sports, for events, to meet with friends, to go to the art exhibition, to share with the family, for the weekend. , in general for all occasions. The tennis shoes are now the protagonists in the outfits, without losing elegance and glamour, with a range of colors and sensational top materials”, she assured.

Kamala and her Converse

An example of the above is given by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, already considered an icon of style in her country, who has worn her famous Converse sneakers at public events, and even posed with them at the cover of the famous magazine fashion.

The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, in a public act with her Converse shoes.

“I run through airports with my Converse shoes,” he told the media in his country. “I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don’t fit, the kind that fit, the kind I wear when it’s hot, the kind I wear in cold weather, and the kind platform for when I wear tailored pants”, he told fashion.

And although the charismatic vice president prefers Converse, the sports brand Nike is still the preferred worldwide, followed by the German company Adidas. But this market has not stood still: luxury brands such as Gucci, Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton, among others, have ventured with exclusive designs that have replaced traditional heels.

At the Oscars and the MET Gala

But the tennis or sports shoes also step high in the great gala. In recent years, more and more often they have given something to talk about in red carpet ceremonies and it is not only because they are worn by men, which is already very normal among celebrities, especially among the youngest, but also because some celebrities have dared to transgress the norm of high heels for finery.

In 2019, at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, actress Viola Davis – then nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in How to defend a murderer— who had arrived in a cute black and white Alberta Ferretti dress and black platform shoes by Peep Toes, changed those heels for sneakers to go on stage to present one of the awards.

Golden sneakers and Crocs

Before, the star tennis player Serena Williams had done it at the famous 2019 MET Gala, which she attended wearing a pair of ‘sneakers’ or platform sneakers in black and silver tones from the brand Hogan, proving that you can go spectacular to an event as important as that gala without having to suffer from torturous high heels. At that time, this display of comfort was perceived and mostly praised on social networks.

Last year, on the red carpet of the 2021 Oscars, it was Questlove who broke it with an unexpected shoe. The composer, musician and producer was in charge of putting music to that year’s gala, so he chose a look black shirt and pants that he combined with flashy shoes that caught the attention of all the cameras: gold Crocs.

So, as we have seen, everything seems to indicate that the time has come for the dress code suits the trend comfortable (comfortable) that has been imposed since the days of the pandemic, and in which the oversized It is his greatest demonstration.

For some years now, the sports tennis market has been taking center stage at all levels, since they are not only used for physical activities but also to adapt them to their day-to-day outfits. And the world of politics, diplomacy and also that of the grand gala are no exception.