Myrka Dellanos asks that they not attack her because of her appearance. What did they tell her?

Getty Images Myrka Dellanos

Myrka Dellanos made a heartfelt call directed especially at the women who have left her comments about her physique, comparing her with her three companions from the “La Mesa Caliente” program. The journalist got tired of receiving attacks and stated that she knows that she is not the prettiest, nor the youngest of the four cheerleaders.

“CONFESSION: It is extremely difficult to be in front of the TV cameras every day and to be constantly compared to three other women. I respect each one of them and I find each one beautiful with different physical and spiritual traits. But why is it that especially women physically attack the appearance of another woman? Why do they do it? I can’t change who I am. I can only be the best version of Myrka and I have done so all my life, ”said the Telemundo host in a publication that was uploaded to her Instagram account.

“Believe me that it is also difficult to grow old in front of the cameras and under the scrupulous magnifying glass of many who hide behind a phone or computer to send darts that can directly reach the soul in a moment of weakness. I am neither the tallest, nor the skinniest, nor the youngest nor the prettiest – it can only be me, ”she added, realizing how harmful it is to constantly receive negative comments from other women.

“Women- love yourselves more and treat other women with the grace and mercy that you would wish for your mothers, your sisters and your daughters. Thank my God, my identity is primarily as his beloved daughter, but it doesn’t mean that in my humanity I don’t feel pain. Have more love. Give more love. It is completely free and you will have a better life, ”she emphasized in the final part of her message, sending an invitation to gender solidarity.

Myrka Dellanos has had a successful professional career on television. In addition to looking spectacular, she shows great professionalism and contributes with encouraging messages and reflections on her social networks.

The new television program “La Mesa Caliente” has revealed the excellent relationship she has with her three companions: Giselle Blondet, Verónica Bastos and Alix Aspi. The four have promoted a message of female empowerment, following the line of the entertainment space.

“A team of bold and empowered women discuss entertainment and the hottest and most controversial issues that affect the Latino community in the United States from different perspectives,” says the description of the program that has already had prominent figures from around the world on its set. of the Hispanic spectacle like Adamari López and Alicia Machado.