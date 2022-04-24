Myrka Dellanos reveals rudeness that Christian Nodal made to her in full live broadcast

Christian Nodal He swept the Latin American Music Awards 2022, where he received four awards, three of them in the regional Mexican music categories, confirming why he is one of the most successful performers today. However, he not only gave something to talk about because of his talent, because the presenter Myrka Dellanos revealed that He suffered a tremendous rudeness from the singer in full live broadcast.

It was during ‘The Hot Table’ where the journalist recalled the embarrassing moment she experienced during the Latin AMAs red carpet broadcast while interviewing one of the artists who paraded for her.

This is Christian Nodal, who had one of the most embarrassing experiences for the presenter, but fortunately managed to hide before the camera thanks to the intervention of Giselle Blondet.

As he told it to his companions, it all happened when he asked the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” to sing to him a little and also to do it in his ear, to which he refused regardless of whether they were in full live broadcast.

“I tell him: ‘well, sing to me a little’ and I also say ‘sing in my ear’“He recalled during last Friday’s broadcast, where he recounted what happened right away.

“And he tells me: ‘well, another time’. I was like ‘what do I do, what do I say?’“, She said completely surprised by the singer’s reaction.

But she was not the only one who shared what she experienced on the night of April 21, because her partner Giselle Blondet he also recalled that at that moment there was an awkward silence that they had to overcome quickly.

Although both were left without knowing how to respond, the awkward moments continued when they questioned Christian Nodal again about the controversial tattoos he had done in honor of Belinda, to which he once again responded with an obvious gesture of annoyance.

What for some could be a real rudeness on the part of the Sonoran singer, for the communicators Myrka Dellanos Y Giselle Blondet everything remained as a funny anecdote that they shared after the televised award ceremony on the screens of Telemundo.

