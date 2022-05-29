Myrka Dellanos shares photos with her daughter Alexa, and both pose very sexy in a miniskirt

Some days ago Myrka Dellanos She went to an elegant restaurant to celebrate her 57th birthday in a big way. Looking spectacular in a black minidress, the driver was entertained by her loved ones, among whom her mother and daughter Alexa stood out; She, this last one, showed that her beauty comes from her family and she showed off wearing a feathered miniskirt.

the star of the show “The hot table” shared on your account Instagram photos and videos of that special day, and everything was complemented with a long message: “As they say out there- Today is the first day of the rest of your life! 🎈 Very grateful to God first and then to my beautiful family and friends for so much love and support! Thanks to my precious daughter Alexa for this celebration of my life! You know that you are my most precious gift from God besides my mommy too. I am truly blessed with so much that really matters in this life.”

Through her social networks Myrka has shown the closeness she has with the beautiful influencer. Recently, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, she published a photo in which she appears with Alexa, thanking her for her love and her unconditional support: “Here with the one I love the most in this world- my little princess forever. Enjoy everything because tomorrow may not come! 🌺🌼🌸 Always grateful to God for her blessings! ”

