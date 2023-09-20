MYRY Premieres “Silver Linings” – Billboard

London-based artist MYRY makes another appearance on the music scene with her latest single “Silver Linings”. The song highlights the complexity of emotions and the importance of finding positivity amidst adversity. Known for her introspective melodies and lyrics, she doesn’t shy away from exploring darker aspects of the human experience, and “Silver Linings” is no exception.

With a sound that falls somewhere between the softer nuances of The xx, Radiohead and Billie Eilish, as well as the more epic nuances of Florence + The Machine, MYRY strikes a delicate balance between delicacy and strength. The song features intimate vocals as well as uplifting, almost choral harmonies, soft piano notes and ambient electronic sound elements, creating an ethereal atmosphere that surrounds the listener.

The song addresses the importance of looking for positivity to help accept situations and the potential risk of overdoing it, which can lead to toxic positivity or dishonesty with one’s feelings. MYRY expresses this duality, recognizing the need to embrace the full spectrum of emotions while maintaining a willingness to be in harmony with any situation we encounter.

The music video for “Silver Linings” complements the song’s theme. Self-produced by MYRY, the video features candid footage of dancers covered in gold glitter, edited to look like silver, which aligns with the song’s storyline. The ethereal quality of the video enhances the listening experience, transporting viewers into a world where light and darkness co-exist.

Since his debut single “Ghosts” in 2020, MYRY has captivated audiences with his releases, showcasing his versatility as an artist and cementing his position in the music industry. Collaborating with acclaimed producer James Kenosha, MYRY ensures that his music maintains a high level of artistry and production. Her unique background, which includes working part-time as a doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic, adds another layer to her identity as an artist, bringing a distinctive and empathetic voice to her music.

With “Silver Linings,” MYRY presents a deep, relatable exploration of the human experience, promising listeners a new level of relatability, comfort, and connection. The song represents the culmination of her personal growth and artistic development, inviting listeners to join her on an intimate journey of self-discovery and emotional resilience.

With its melodies, introspective lyrics and catchy music video, “Silver Linings” is a testament to MYRY’s growth as an artist and her ability to touch listeners’ hearts with her authenticity and empathy.

