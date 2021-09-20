MYS 2021: events tailored to UHNWI, high net worth individuals

The week of the Monaco Yacht Show 2021, the UHNWI agenda (high net worth individuals).

After last year’s forced break, from 22 to 25 September 2021, the next edition of the Yacht Show will take place in the Principality of Monaco. The week is programmed with very interesting events focused on pleasure boating. The three main events (among many) to attract UHNWI from around the world to Monaco are the following: The Sapphire Experience, The Monaco Yacht Summit and Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.

Sapphire Experience

Sapphire Experience is the official MYS VIP experience designed for visitors interested in a charter experience or purchasing a superyacht. This program is managed by the official MYS concierge for the entire duration of the salon. This experience offers a variety of activities: access to the show via VIP entrances, visits to the most important superyachts at MYS, access to the private VIP lounge in the upper deck lounge, invitations to gala evenings or private cocktails aboard the yachts, a ride in a luxury tender off the bay of Monaco, courtesy car service and unlimited access to the salon including the date of 22 September, a day of limited access to the docks only possible for Sapphire guests, superyacht owners and personnel identified among the various profiles as advisor to shipowners.

Monaco Yacht Show

The Monaco Yacht Summit

Organized by the Monaco Yacht Show, the Monaco Yacht Summit is reserved exclusively for owners and charter yacht customers or potential end customers (and their representatives) and private asset managers. The event will take place on the evening of the inauguration of the exhibition, on 21 September 2021 at the Yacht Club of Monaco (designed by Sir Norma Foster). During this seminar, the prospect will be guided through the decision-making process regarding the choice between renting or buying a superyacht. The organizers’ goal is to share unbiased information on the boating industry through a format targeted to a delegation of selected guests. The 2021 edition of the Summit plans to start with the session with the “Business report” in which the perspectives on the trends of the sector and the aspects of renting, buying, building and operating a superyacht are explained. The Charter workshop will explore the benefits of chartering a yacht as a new experience or before investing in a new shipbuilding. The experts will also explain the various issues related to the commercialization of a private boat. The “The New Build” module will examine the practical steps of building a new project with the customer’s point of view at the center. Speakers at this workshop will include shipyards, naval architects, project management and legal skills to discover and consider undertaking a new construction project. The last section called “From Design to Delivery” will present the reference case of the megayacht M / y “Viva”, in world premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show 2021 and the team of the Dutch shipyard Feadship will present all the key phases of the construction of this boat.

Monaco Yacht Show, PressMare repertoire

Monte-Carlo gala for planetary health

On 23 September, the 15th anniversary of the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco and the 5th edition of the Monte-Carlo Gala will take place at the Prince’s Palace. This prestigious evening in support of the actions of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in favor of planetary health and the work of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation for the welfare and development of children will be hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health is dedicated to the Ocean, the Earth and Humanity, highlighting this indisputable certainty: our future depends on healthy ecosystems. These uncertain times have reminded us that health is our most basic human right. They also reminded us that the time has come to listen to our Planet and to act individually and collectively. To address these crucial challenges, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco brings together leading philanthropists, decision makers, artists and talents, great intellectuals and scientists to join forces at this prestigious event and support the Foundation’s initiatives to bridge the growing gap between health and the environment. . The last four editions of the Monte-Carlo Gala have awarded Leonardo DiCaprio (2017), Orlando Bloom (2018), Robert Redford (2019) and Sting (2020) in recognition of their outstanding work and commitment to environmental conservation. The Monte-Carlo Gala auction, led by auctioneer Simon de Pury, has become the most coveted event, offering collectors one-of-a-kind experiences, priceless works of art, memorabilia, beautiful bespoke jewelry and more.

On this 2021 edition of the Monegasque review, we asked the opinion of Severine Sciortinò and Johan Pizzardini, respectively Head of Private Clients and Public Relations and Head of Communications & Media Monaco Yacht Show.

Severine Sciortinò

”The Monaco Yacht Show is the beginning of a superyacht journey for sailors and future charterers. We have developed the Monaco Yacht Summit to provide the most relevant information to new customers – who may not have any nautical culture – so that their yacht project remains a positive experience before sailing the seven seas. As for the Sapphire Experience, it was created to enhance the experience of visiting our VIP guests at the yacht show so that they can best enjoy the superyacht lifestyle as they prepare for their next charter or construction project! “

Monaco Yacht Show

Johan Pizzardini

“We feel strong enthusiasm and expectations around this Monaco Yacht Show 2021 from the yachting community. This week’s show will reflect this shared need by all for a return to real socialization in this pandemic time. The exceptional quality of the superyachts on display is significant of this enthusiasm on the part of the brokers to host owners and future clients and show them their best fleet. The outstanding 2020 sales highlighted a desire to break out of covid stasis and prioritize the good life with friends and family. Yachting is an industry of emotions and future customers will visit the show because they need to get on board and touch, see, feel their next yacht for carpe diem ”.

Filippo Ceragioli