Mysterious announcement by Chiliz | Is the fan metaverse coming tomorrow?

One more Revolution for Chiliz – which today is among the large-cap cryptocurrencies that are growing the most, thanks to a mysterious announcement and a date, which is tomorrow’s.

Announcement that, as we will see in this in-depth analysis, could ride the fashion of the moment, or virtual worlds metaverse that are dominating the crypto sector far and wide. The usual has started buy the rumors, although here there should be concrete news, albeit still being defined.

Chiliz publishes a strange announcement – appointment for tomorrow

If the announcement is about what we suspect, there could be sustained and sustained hikes for $ CHZ, token that we can also find inside the eToro platform – go here to get a free trial account with all available features – cryptocurrency trading broker offering exclusive services for the automatic trading.

With the CopyTrading in just one click we can to copy the best traders platform or even just spy on their purchases and their wallets. Those who prefer diversified investments, can make them with i CopyPortfolios, which in a single title collect the best cryptocurrencies. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Tomorrow a big announcement from Chiliz: but what is it about?

The tweet arrived just over an hour ago and shows a mysterious video, actually quite unintelligible, to then simply announce a date, or November 30, 2021, tomorrow.

Evolution of the revolution. 30.11.21

A cryptic message, which was then integrated by the CEO of the group, who confirmed that it will not be the transition to version 2.0 of its chain. Therefore, a cumbersome hypothesis remains in the field, which if it were to be confirmed could lead Chiliz literally skyrocketing.

What hypothesis? Someone already talks about it online – and it seems the most plausible to us too – although there is still no confirmation and we’ll have to wait for tomorrow.

Metaverse for the fans? Match broadcasts? Here’s what could happen

The hot topic of the moment is and will remain that of metaverse, so it is only natural to think that the developments of Chiliz may be in this sense, perhaps with a collaboration with some important protocol such as Decentraland or The Sandbox, which launches today in alpha.

Even more suggestive is the possibility that the platform begins to offer live streaming of the matches of the supported teams, even if in this case we believe that, at least in the short term, there are insurmountable obstacles in terms of licenses, which have already been assigned for the current season.

There may be a lot of speculation – but such an announcement would have an extremely counterproductive effect if it were a hype created on nothing. What the marketing managers of Chiliz they know very well – and that we imagine they will have evaluated before creating so much anticipation.

We will only have to wait for tomorrow, while the markets have already rushed to stock up on tokens $ CHZ, which are experiencing an excellent time, also in relation to the (important) partnerships that the group has closed in the last week. We were among the first to confirm the interesting possibilities of the convergence between cryptocurrencies and world of football. Possibilities that now, a few months later, should be there for all to see.