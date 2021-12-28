Mysterious deaths between footballers. The international press begins to take an interest in the “case” – Covid Emergency

An unusually large number of professional footballers and athletes around the world have died suddenly or reported heart problems they hadn’t suffered before. The German newspaper Berliner Zeitung has compiled the list of 75 cases known as of November 11, 2021, the best known and no longer censurable since June, when the vaccination campaign for young and very young people was intensified.





Sudden deaths, “illnesses” often occurred on the pitch, which began to attract the attention of international press, including RT who dedicated a long report starting from the case of an Algerian player. RT’s title is emblematic: “Algerian player dies after collapsing on the pitch as a wave of tragedies hits football”

“Algerian footballer Sofiane Loukar died after collapsing while he was captain of his team Mouloudia Saida in a second division match on Saturday”, reconstructs RT who points out how: “After receiving the treatment, the player was cleared to return to the field, only to suddenly collapse about 10 minutes later. “

According to Reuters, citing local media, Loukar was assisted at the scene and then rushed to hospital, but died of a heart attack on the way. The Algerian national news agency specifies that Loukar was 28 at the time of his death, although elsewhere he was listed as 30.

The young footballer, continues the Algerian agency, was married just a week before the fatal accident on Saturday.

The scenes of his teammates’ despair shot and circulated by a UAE broadcaster, Gulf Today, have been around the world upon learning of Loukar’s death.

The tragedy of the young Algerian footballer very little follows that of the Croatian Marin Cacic, who died three days after falling into a coma following a sudden collapse during training with his team NK Nehaj Sinj.

Cacic’s club confirmed the death at the age of just 23 in a touching social media message on Christmas Eve.

To name just one more recent case, continues RT on his list, Omani footballer Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died at the age of 29 on Wednesday after collapsing while warming up for a top flight match for Muscat in his homeland.

Again local sources indicated that the cause was attributable to a heart attack, with Muscat and the Oman Football Association paying tribute on social media. “

The number is such that the rubber wall of censorship is slowly crumbling.