The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating one mysterious disease in South Sudan which killed dozens of people. So far, I’m 97 at Fangak the deaths of unknown disease in the state of Jonglei, in the northern part of the country. On Thursday, Fangak County Commissioner Biel Boutros Biel told ABC News that the latest victim is an elderly woman.

According to a statement from the South Sudan Ministry of Health, i deaths were reported mainly among the elderly and children aged between 1 and 14 years. Symptoms of the mysterious disease include cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, loss of appetite, and body weaknessofficials said.

Biel said the WHO team traveled to Fangak and then left, but did not communicate anything to local officials. In a statement to ABC News, WHO Africa spokesman Collins Boakye-Agyemang said that the agency began investigating the outbreak in November, but did not provide further details.

According to BBC News, as the area was recently hit by severe flooding, WHO has been testing patient samples to check for cholera, which is typically contracted from infected water supplies. However, the samples were negative.

