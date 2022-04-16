Mysterious hepatitis in children, WHO launches investigation. The symptoms, how many cases have emerged and where

L’World Health Organization is “monitoring” the cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children healthy reported by United Kingdom. In this regard, as reported by the ‘Adnkronos’ agency, WHO specified: “Although some patients have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 or adenovirus, it is necessary to undertake the genetic characterization of the viruses to determine any associations between the cases”.

The World Health Organization itself has “strongly” recommended that States “identify, investigate and report potential cases“.

For the moment, the WHO “does not recommend any travel restrictions“In the countries where these liver infections with unknown cause have been recorded: in addition to the United Kingdom, this is theIreland and of Spain.

Mysterious hepatitis in children: how many cases and where

As explained by the agency’s European Regional Office, WHO was informed on 5 April of 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children under 10 (between 11 months and 5 years) in Central Scotland. April 8 in United Kingdom had been identified 74 casesincluding the 10 Scots.

WHO explained: “Hepatitis A, B, C, E and D viruses have been excluded after laboratory tests, while further investigations are underway to understand the etiology of these cases.”

The warning of the experts: “Given the increase in cases reported in the last month and the strengthening of screening activities, it is It is likely that more cases will be reported in the coming days“.

Photo source: ANSA

Test tubes, archive photos.

WHO further specified: “After the first signs in the United Kingdom, cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children have also been recorded in Ireland, less than 5 (confirmed or possible). Also in Spain, 3 confirmed cases have been reported in children aged 22 months to 13 years. Local authorities are currently investigating these cases ”.

Mysterious hepatitis in children: symptoms

Speaking of symptoms, WHO explained: “Of the 10 Scottish cases notified on 5 April, 9 children experienced symptoms in March, while one developed symptoms in January. Symptoms included jaundice, diarrhea, He retched And abdominal pain. All 10 cases were detected during hospitalization “.



Maybe it might interest you Virgilio News’s news are also on Twitter. Follow us now! The latest news from Italy and the world: follow Virgilio News on Twitter. Insights and updates on the most important current events

As of April 11, no deaths have been recorded.

Mysterious hepatitis in children: the investigation

The World Health Organization concluded on the phenomenon: “Theetiology of current cases of hepatitis, on the whole, is still considered unknown and remains the subject of active investigation. Laboratory tests are underway for the cases identified in order to understand the role of further infections, chemicals or toxins ”.



<br />

