Mysterious object orbiting a star: what is it?

Dr Karen Collins, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA), with the collaboration of a large scientific team, recently discovered a mysterious object called TIC 400799224. An enigmatic cosmic object orbiting a star.

The team enlisted the help of TESS, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, a NASA space telescope launched in 2018 with the aim of discover small planets around the stars closer to the sun.

TESS has so far discovered 172 confirmed exoplanets and compiled a list of 4703 candidate exoplanets. Its ultra-sensitive camera is capable of taking images that cover a huge field of view, more than double the area of ​​the Orion constellation, while also assembling a catalog with over 1 billion items, the TESS Input Catalog (TIC).

The team astronomers then searched the TESS registry using machine learning-based computational tools, developed from the behaviors observed in hundreds of thousands of known variable objects.

The mysterious source TIC 400799224 she had been spotted by chance because of his rapid change in brightness, by nearly 25% in just four hours, followed by several sharp changes that could be interpreted as an eclipse.

The astronomers then further studied the object with a wide variety of instruments, some of which have been observing the sky for much longer than TESS has been in operation, discovering how TIC 400799224 is likely a celestial body orbiting in a binary star system, in which one of the two stars pulsates with a period of 19.77 days.

The authors of the discovery stated: “We are probably faced with a occulting object that is orbiting the host star and that periodically emits clouds of dust that hide it. Furthermore, the very nature of the orbiting body is also surprising“.

Indeed the amount of dust emitted is extraordinary. To give an example, if such a mass were produced by the disintegration of an object as large as the asteroid Ceres in our solar system, it could only remain visible eight thousand years before disappearing, instead the dust emitted by TIC 400799224 has apparently remained unchanged.

The team is therefore deeply enthusiastic about the discovery, and has the goal of continue to monitor the object and to incorporate historical observations of the sky so as to try to determine the variations that have occurred over many decades.

Who knows how much more we will be able to discover about space thanks to new technologies, such as the first planet in orbit around three stars. And speaking of innovative astronomical instruments, have you ever wondered where the James Webb telescope is now? Here is a great site to follow his journey.