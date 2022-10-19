mysterious trip of the British defense minister to Washington

With more than 50 power plants destroyed in Ukraine and the prospect of an escalation in the war, British defense secretary Ben Wallace made a secret trip to washington, on Tuesday. Its objective? Have a conversation with your Pentagon colleagues to find an answer against the Iranian drones that Russia uses in the war.

In one week, a third of power plants have been bombed in kyiv and 40 other cities, which portends a cold winter without light in a country with temperatures below zero.

A new wave of attacks occurred this Wednesday over kyiv, around noon, after listening to anti-aircraft alerts.

Drones, the new weapon of war

It is the Moscow war and the new Commander Sergei Surovikin, alias Armageddon, to destroy the civil and vital infrastructure of the country. In eight days of attacks on key facilities they launched 80 missiles in response to the destruction of the bridge linking Russia with Crimea, on President Vladimir Putin’s birthday.

At the interview between Wallace and Lloyd Austin, US defense secretary, the two discussed “support for Ukraine by our two nations,” a Pentagon spokesman said. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense agreed with him this Wednesday in London.

No one rules out sanctions on Tehran, which produces the drones. Retaliation could start in the EU, when the nuclear agreement with the Troika is discussed.

They will send more missiles

Wallace and Austin concluded that they will send “more “rockets” to defend against missiles” that the Russians call Geraniums II and apparently would be produced under Iranian license.

In a tweet, President Volodimir Zelensky described “another kind of terrorism” after the attacks of these triangular drones, which attack train stations, water towers, power plants.







A drone crosses the sky of kyiv. Photo: AP

More than 1,000 towns and cities have been affected, in a strategy that Russia has already applied in Aleppo in Syria to define the war in favor of the dictator Bashar al Assad.

Attacks on power plants in Kharkov, Dnipro and kyiv have been deadly. They left the Ukrainians without electricity, without hot water and without heating. A new phase of the conflict has begun.

At least 100 drones have been used and have also been the target of sewage plants, residential buildings, bridges, schools, playgrounds and other urban centers. Only on Monday 5 people died in kyiv in an apartment, when a drone attacked a power plant. Two more died yesterday at another plant in western kyiv.







The remains of the drone lie on the ground in kyiv. Photo: AP

Destroy the electrical system

The Americans and British agreed that the Russians are seeking destroy “the electrical system of Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian government is asking sky control from Ukraine, a sort of “no fly zone” to close it. But that would mean NATO or the US getting involved. straight into the war.

NATO and its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will send a new air defense system. Nobody rules out that the United States will eventually send the Patriots to Ukraine to intercept them.

In this propaganda war, the Russian General Surovikin announced that he is evacuating Kherson because Ukraine prepares a missile attack to a critical c dam, which can cause a huge flood.

kyiv sees this warning from Surovikin as a threat to evacuate civilians to Russiawhen they have already mobilized 1 million Ukrainians to Russian soil during the conflict.

Russia, too, is launching high-precision weapons from the sea and the air in its campaign against power plants.

Paris, correspondent

ap

