mysterious white posts on Instagram, is it a reference to Uncharted? – Multiplayer.it

The official account of Sony PlayStation Italy shared a series of white images within the Instagram profile. One of these, however, bears a sort of signature: “N & C”. Is this a reference to Uncharted?

As you can see in the image below, the PlayStation Italia Instagram profile shared 9 images, thus creating a 3 x 3 square. to “Nathan and Chloe“, or two of the protagonists of Uncharted.

The nine images on Instagram of PlayStation Italia

For the moment it is not clear what we are referring to and if we are actually talking about Uncharted, but if so we believe that we should not have too many expectations. These posts were shared by the Italian account, but not the international English one. We don’t think it’s a worldwide advertising campaign, just an idea from the local team: in other words, it shouldn’t be anything too important. If it were Uncharted, it would probably be a way to promote Uncharted Collection Legacy of Thieves, out tomorrow January 28, 2022.

It is possible that these images will be replaced with a version with writing and that the current ones represent a sort of blank sheet on which Nathan & Chloe will write to invite us to play the collection remaster for PS5. For now, this is a speculation, mind you, so we advise you to wait for news from PlayStation Italia to have a confirmation or a denial.

In the meantime, we suggest you read our Uncharted Legacy Thieves Review.