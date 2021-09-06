mystery about the sex and name of the second child

Congratulations to Cardi B and his partner, the rapper of the Migos Offset. The couple has made official the arrival of their second child in the world in the past few hours, with a tender post on Instagram. In the shot shared online, which has already collected thousands of likes, we see the singer of Bodak Yellow in the company of his better half and with the baby in her arms, still in the hospital.

With the arrival of the new baby in the Cardi B home, the family expands. The birth of the second child of the rapper comes in fact three years after that of the little girl Kulture, who then officially became an older sister.

Here is the post with the announcement of the birth of the US interpreter.

The singer had confirmed her second surprise pregnancy just last June, on the occasion of the Bet Awards 2021. Performing alongside the Migos, Cardi proudly displayed her tight baby bump in a very tight outfit that highlighted her curvy shapes. The dress, particularly provocative (as it has always been in her style) left her belly completely uncovered. A few hours later, Cardi got her hands on Twitter and Instagram, tagging Offset in a romantic shot with # 2 as a caption.

What is the name of Cardi B’s second child?

Contrary to the announcement of his first child, this time the singer did not want to reveal the name of the newcomer to the family. On Instagram, the rapper limited himself to publishing the date of birth, on September 4, 2021, accompanied by some emojis that seem (even if it is not obvious) to indicate the sex of the child. We are talking about a blue heart, usually associated with boys, a dinosaur and a teddy bear. We just have to wait for Cardi to reveal some more information.

Cardi B and Offset, despite the two children, are certainly not the most solid couple of the American showbitz. After getting married in secret in 2017, the two then broke up in 2018. Cardi B and Offset then broke up and resumed several beats.