Mystery at Blackwood Castle | Review of the film with Alexandra Daddario and Taissa Farmiga

More dramatic and anxious than terrifying, Mystery at Blackwood Castle (We Have Always Lived in the Castle) from Stacie Passon (Concussion) plays on a conventional story of marginalization and murder, reaching a rather obvious ending. However, in its development it is more the sense of tragedy that weighs on the places and the characters than the originality of the narrative that makes this twilight film particularly fascinating.

Based on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson (former author of the well-known The Hill House Nightmare), Mystery at Blackwood Castle opens abruptly with Merricat (Taissa Farmiga) who is writing at the desk. Quick snapshots follow one another of a decrepit but once very luxurious house, where she lives with her “precious” sister Constance (Alexandra Daddario). Deadlift. In a flashback we go back in time to when the events that led to the present condition began. Divided into chapters that mark the passing of the days, we are therefore just over a week earlier. Blackwood Manor is still resplendent and the two young heirs live there with Uncle Julian (Crispin Glover), forced into a wheelchair for reasons still unknown to us.

Girls rarely come out of what the locals do (hence the evocative title We have always lived in the castle), envious of their father’s fortune, call the castle. In fact, after a tragic event they live as recluses, avoided by everyone, since their parents died in dark circumstances (they died of poisoning) and the sweet – and apparently helpless – Constance was accused (but not condemned) of their death. . Only from time to time, to go shopping, Merricat goes to the village and is taunted every time. Before abandoning her beloved sister, however, she buries various objects that belonged to her father, coins and nails a pamphlet to a tree along their property, convinced that the magical ritual can keep dangers away, at least out of the high gate.

However, this is not the case. The quiet domestic life is turned upside down when a distant cousin, the charming Charles Blackwood (Sebastian Stan), who begins to try to seduce Constance and to impose her will in a despot way. Not only that, almost taking the place of his father, he appropriates his room, his clothes and so on … His aims as an unscrupulous climber are quite obvious, at least for the hostile Merricat (and for us), but Constance, who after the trauma of the loss of the relatives it is rather evanescent, it is subjugated by them.

The mystery of patricide and matricide, such as Charles’s ultimate goal, or where the escalating anger on the Blackwood estate will lead, is a foregone conclusion in Mystery at Blackwood Castle. The final twist is almost commanded (and even anticipated in the trailer !!). At the same time, however, the climax manages to communicate a deep anguish to us who follow the story. Claustrophobic like a short story by Edgar Allan Poe, in style The fall of the Usher house, is the condition of being a prisoner in a gilded cage, rather than the mansion itself, reminiscent of the literary classic (the influence of which probably also the book from which the feature film was taken is affected).

Also vaguely similar to atmospheric horror such as the recent one The Lodgers – Don’t Break the Rules by Brian O’Malley (our review), in Mystery at Blackwood Castle there is nothing really paranormal, if not a creeping scent, an aura that cloaks above all Marricot and his magical practices, an element that increases the sparsely and aims to confuse the viewer and cloak the whole in further darkness. Unlike the Irish director, whose scenarios are much more dilapidated, here we are witnessing a chamber drama with no escape, in which the dynamics of a cursed microcosm are upset by a newcomer, Charles, with a tragic climax.

It is the protagonists, their inner dynamics, their attitudes and reactions that fill the entire film by Stacie Passon, leaving only a marginal role to fear. In this sense, Charles’s bold and highly aggressive nature is well rendered by Sebastian Stan’s acting. Alexandra Daddario’s performance, whose smiling Constance always seems to be on the verge of a nervous breakdown, is also convincing, even if her character’s psychology is at times unclear (the attachment to the newcomer and the change in her relationship). with his sister are painstakingly understandable in just over a week).

Interesting is, however, the relationship – past and present – of the daughters with their missing father, whose specter still hovers over the house and which determines the attitudes of both. It is precisely his looming presence that initiates a dangerous process of substitution. Lastly, Taissa Farmiga replicates the conventional role of insecure and marginalized young woman she already held in American Horror Story: Murder House. Only the setting varies in the 1960s.

Ultimately, Mystery at Blackwood Castle is undoubtedly successful as a diary of a shared sociopathy or psychosis, born from the social rejection and oppression of male figures (one only suggested, the other his double shown), rather than a narration of terror, digging in the interiority of his characters to bring out the ghosts of the spirit.

Find below the international trailer of the film:

