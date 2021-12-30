Mystery client: Evo 3 Electric, not exactly low cost

This time the mysterious customer is looking for an electric car that doesn’t cost much but offers a lot and has found an EVO 3 in electric version as a possible solution. There ANDVO 3 Electric it is a car assembled in Italy by the Di Risio group starting from Chinese components, at the time of its release on the market and being able to count on various incentives it could cost even less than 20,000 euros.

A very interesting alternative for those looking for a small city SUV (4.1 meters long), EVO 3 Electric is equipped with 40 kWh batteries, 85 kW motor and offers a theoretical range of up to 300 km in Eco mode. The non-negligible weight of over 1.5 tons However, it damages performance while full recharging from a household socket takes 8 hours, which becomes 40 minutes for recharging from 15 to 80% in DC (max 50 kW).

The mysterious customer has identified the dealer of the brand and approaches the goal, which for the occasion shows off a beautiful window (indeed numerous windows) with Christmas decorations. In the large exhibition there are all the Evo and DR models, our Electric is right near the entrance in the best position.

While we wait for one of the sellers to get free, we take advantage of the open car to take a look at the interior: it doesn’t seem to be in contact with a low-cost car, the overall finish is good and the faux leather-covered driver’s seat is very comfortable and welcoming; perhaps the display is not as large as in other electric ones and it is probably placed a little too low but the general impressions are very good. In addition, the interior space is well exploited even if people taller than 1.8 meters must pay attention to the door frame in order not to hit their heads. The trunk is not very big, deeper than wide. On the outside the car looks much larger than it actually is e we also notice excellent Michelin tires on 17-inch alloy wheels while the other EVO and DR cars on display often have unknown Chinese tires.

An unnatural salesman

Our turn comes and we present our needs, but the seller completely blows us away because he immediately tells us that it would not be the right time to buy an electric car: there are no state incentives and there are no house promotions, better wait a few months when the situation should change. Just to know a promotion of 2,440 euros is declared on the EVO website on the price list, but let’s pretend not to be informed and leave the indicated figures.

However, he specifies that the car on display is ready for delivery and thethe road price is over 37,000 euros, it also reminds us that the batteries are from Samsung with an 8-year warranty, while for a road test it is necessary to book. After the initial amazement and for the record, we also ask for lights for an installment purchase but the situation does not improve: the seller adds the figures by hand on the printed quote and proposes a limited advance of 3,000 euros, followed by 36 substantial installments of 491 euros (without theft / fire insurance) and a possible residual value of 20,000 euros, for a total outlay of over 40,000 euros; definitely too much for a car like the EVO. The seller was honest and almost unnatural, he could also remind us that with the amount requested for Electric we could buy two gasoline EVO 3s but he didn’t.

Obviously, the Di Risio group’s sales policies focus more on the fixed list price for full optional cars that lead to a good petrol / LPG SUV cost like the last of the small cars. A policy that works given the clearly positive sales figures in recent months, but which obviously cannot be applied for now to electric vehicles that have very different initial costs. For those interested, then the advice is to contact different dealers before choosing, you might find cars at km.0 or different commercial policies, especially in the case of multi-brand retailers who may be directed to prefer other brands.