Mystery client: Hyundai Kona Electric, the incentive is there

This time our undercover buyer is headed to a Hyundai dealer to negotiate on the Kona Electric, a small SUV that is comfortable in the city thanks to the length that does not exceed 4.1 meters but does not mind the extra-urban. and travel thanks to well-sized batteries. In fact, you can choose between two different battery capacity cuts (39 kWh or 64 kWh) according to your needs. The commercial success of the car is currently not the best, perhaps due to the unpleasant tendency of the LG batteries used to catch fire on the first examples produced, a problem fortunately now resolved. For the complete test of the car, we refer you to our impressions already published in recent months.

We enter the dealer and discover the km.0

We present ourselves in the large exhibition of a dealer of the Korean brand, where practically all the different cars in the range are exhibited. Right at the entrance we immediately see a Kona and we discover it is an Electric, it is a car of the km.0 type and therefore already registered but which has never left the dealer. The asking price is 29,900 euros for a 39 kWh in intermediate Xline set-up, practically 10,000 less than the list price and ready for delivery. A very interesting purchase which in practice equals and exceeds the amount of government incentives not currently available.

Let’s take a few steps and find another Electric, this time it is a 64 kWh always km.0 in intermediate Xline set-up and with an asking price of just over 35,000 euros. Also in this case they are about 10,000 euros less than the official price list and always ready for delivery. Another interesting deal for those interested who do not want to wait for state incentives and need the car immediately.

We remind you that 0 km cars are certainly not a loss for the seller, who earns the VAT discharged and reaches registration targets that allow him to have the cars at advantageous prices from the parent company; in general it is a convenient sales formula also for the final customer, with the only flaw of having to take settings and colors already selected by the seller, even if you can often choose between many cars of the same type. Both cars are open and so the customer can sit in the driver’s seat and evaluate the interior.

And here is the quote

After seeing these two cars, we await our turn and introduce ourselves to the seller, who immediately listens to our needs and asks us for our name and telephone before drawing up a quote for a 39 kWh in intermediate version Xline, the most requested. We are also immediately highlighted the delivery times, currently two months, and the fact that there are no state incentives. However, we discover that there are non-negligible incentives offered by the parent company: the seller prints a quote with the price list and the roadworthiness but then deletes it by hand with a stroke of the pen and adds the real selling price of 37,300 euros, a curious formula but of which we gladly take note since the final price is much lower than the printed one. We are asked in detail 4,000 euros less than the official price, coincidentally, the same amount of government incentives that are not there.

The final price, however, is not negligible in the category even if the car already has everything as standard, including ADAS and air conditioning with heat pump. Especially notable is the gap with the hybrid petrol version. The alternative to full payment is the installment formula with final redemption, which is why we find everything on the Hyundai website with rather interesting figures. In detail it is asked a substantial advance of 9,660 euros (for which the value of any used in exchange can be exploited) and 36 installments of 249 euros, after three years, you can choose whether to pay the residual value of approximately 17,000 euros or return the car. Apart from the rather high initial advance, the formula is also advantageous because the loan includes theft / fire insurance for the three years of the contract with a significant added advantage while the warranty is 5 years in each case as with all Hyundai vehicles. Wanting to save even more, there is the basic version XTech City, however always well equipped, which provides an advance of 5,800 euros and 36 installments of 249 euros. We also asked if it was possible to test the car, but for that you have to book in advance. In summary, therefore, a visit to the dealership is always very useful and the installment purchase formula remains particularly interesting.