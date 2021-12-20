Mystery client: six months and 17 thousand euros to have the Dacia

This is not the usual road test of Dmove.it, but it is rather a simulated shopping experience: we put ourselves in the shoes of a consumer interested in buying an electric car, but frightened by the high list prices. So we turned to the Dacia Spring, the most popular electric car with a list price starting at just over 20,000 euros, presenting us incognito at a dealer of the Romanian brand, part of the Renault group. Before describing our experience, we remind you that the Spring is very similar aesthetically to the old Sandero but is actually built in China on the Dacia platform. It is fitted with a 33 kW electric motor while the battery is 27.4 kWh, modest values ​​but combined with the low weight of the car (970 kg) allow for decent performance and a declared theoretical autonomy of 300 km (WLTP cycle). The room is comfortable for four people and the large trunk makes it perfect for city routines.

6 months for delivery. The incentive included in the budget pending new funds

We enter the dealership after noticing that a Spring is parked in front of the premises. Immediately a seller welcomes us who, after hearing our requests, informs us that the car will not be available for five or six months waiting. We clarify that we do not have cars to exchange or scrap and that we do not have a garage or courtyard for home charging. Negotiations start immediately with the complete version of direct current charging up to 30 kW of power (option costing 600 euros, otherwise the on-board charger is only 7.4 kW in AC current) and the seller manually notes on a sheet of paper the various items taken from the computer with the configurator.

In fact there is not much to configure because the range of accessories is unique, only the color of the car remains to be chosen from those available at no extra cost. The seller inserts in the estimate the 4,000 euro incentive that currently does not exist: they will take care of inserting our hypothetical contract among those to be incentivized as soon as they return. A good move that relieves the user of the paperwork and puts him in a privileged position in case the bonuses reappear. In total therefore buying the car in cash and calculating the hypothetical state bonus we are at 17,400 euros, a price equivalent to that of many petrol cars with the same set of accessories.

For those who do not feel like “betting” there is the financing option

The financing estimate is provided to us as a note on white paper. Low cost in everything.

But buying a car like the Spring right away may not be a wise move because it could lose much of its value in the short term and be largely overtaken by new technologies. So we ask for financing over three years, after which we will be free to return the car or redeem it for a certain amount; in this case the mileage limit in the three years is 60,000 km, unlikely to be covered with a car like the Spring. With the loan, a further discount of 1,000 euros is also triggered and you can choose which deposit to pay (often consisting of the value of the car to be exchanged).

In our example we pay a deposit of 1,400 euros and then 36 installments of 300 euros each for a total of 12,200 euros; furthermore, the financing includes theft / fire insurance and therefore the proposal becomes even more interesting. Once the calculations are concluded, we ask a naive question about autonomy but the seller answers us very correctly that the declared value is only theoretical because it depends on many factors, on average, however, we could travel 240 real km in city use. On the Dacia website there is also an interesting range calculator that allows you to simulate different conditions for average speed and ambient temperature, realizing the considerable differences in the matter.

And now let’s try the Spring

At this point we ask to be able to try the car and the seller immediately gives us the keys, he just needs a document from us as a guarantee and he won’t take us by car; we are surprised because often these test runs are very short and with the seller next to them. After a little explanation of the essential commands, we have the car available for a city test. The interior atmosphere is just that of the old Sandero and space for large drivers is not much even if the seats are very comfortable. The instrumentation is completely digital: on the left in the dashboard there is a graph with the power used in real time to describe the driving style, in the center the multifunction speedometer with speed and residual power in the battery in percentage and on the right another graph that illustrates with colors the residual power in the battery: all very clear but rather approximate.

At the center of the dashboard is the touch display of the old Sandero with the same functions as radio, navigator, rear view camera and bluetooth for the phone; there are no different measures for the electric version and above all there are no indications on the nearest charging columns. Something more is present on the My Dacia application, including setting the temperature in the car before leaving, but it is good to move knowing exactly where to recharge the car along the planned route. On the subject of ADAS we find automatic emergency braking.

To leave, just move the large knob on the central tunnel to D, which is also used for reverse, curiously the P position is missing: when you leave the car you have to put in N and remember to apply the handbrake. We start with a little gas, sorry, battery and the car moves very slowly. Here, no Formula 1 starts as many do with the electric, the software is already calibrated to have maximum autonomy and you can also exaggerate with the Eco mode which limits performance and adds greater energy recovery when braking. The car moves in almost complete silence, only a small hum of the engine; there is also no rolling noise because the tires are really small (165/70 R14) and therefore have minimal impact on the road. The use is immediately very pleasant, the steering is very light and can be moved with a finger while the holes and the tram rails almost disappear due to the softness of the suspension. Parking is also easy thanks to the car’s length of only 3.7 meters and the very small steering angle. The performances are like a citizen, but after 40 km / hour the recovery is excellent and fast. For braking, forget about the “one pedal” effect, here everything is like on a thermal engine car, the recovery of energy during braking is minimal and you have to use the brakes. For a city use, the Spring is promoted, you travel peacefully and the autonomy is higher than that of other cities, more fashionable but less concrete for everyday use.

Let’s go back to the base and hand over the keys, at this point the seller gives us the same handwritten sheet that he had filled out previously, perhaps a computer-printed quote would have been more professional but it will only be a matter of habit. See you on your next undercover shopping experience.