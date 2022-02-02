Mystery client: Tesla Model 3, impossible to save

This time our mystery client aims high and heads to the Tesla showroom to take the big step towards a Model 3, the basic version with rear-wheel drive and almost 500 km of autonomy according to the generous WLTP cycle. Everything has already been said about the car and it is one of the best-selling electric cars in 2021 (in Italy it ranks fifth), technologically advanced and with competitors of similar or higher price. The price list speaks of 50,000 euros, indeed 49,990, as the price of access to Olympus but we want to see if there are ways to save something. We enter the luxurious shop located just below the Porta Nuova towers in Milan, a location in line with the product where only two cars are exhibited and one is “our” Model 3. The seller is busy and we take advantage of the open car to sit at the driver’s seat and start playing with the spectacular display that dominates the center of the dashboard; by many it has been criticized because it can distract from driving but the very simple secret is that all adjustments must be made before moving and not while on the move. Typical vice of the Italian motorist who first gets into circulation, then fastens his seat belt, fixes the phone, reads the last message and then maybe even starts looking at the road.

Without forgetting that there are voice commands for quick adjustments such as the temperature in the passenger compartment or the search for an address on the navigator. However, the display is very clear and the recall to the essential functions is intuitive, the reaction to the touch is immediate; we appreciate the sober elegance of the interior while the driver’s seat could be wider for those who are not too thin.

The ideal seller (for Tesla)

It is our turn and a few words are enough to understand that the young salesperson is one of those who would easily sell ice cream and refrigerators in the North Pole, so we activate the “defense” mode and explain our needs. After a brief illustration of the car’s characteristics we pass in front of the computer (obviously a Mac) and in the meantime we are shown the so-called “ready for delivery” cars that at the moment used cars are immediately available in the various Tesla operating offices: there are few cars and some already burdened by many kilometers but the prices are only slightly lower than the new one because the prices of used Tesla are very high; Tesla’s warranty is 4 years and 80,000 km (8 years and 190,000 km for motor and battery) but it is always better to be cautious on this aspect. The seller states that delivery times for the new one are currently four months. Before even making a quote we are offered to try the car and immediately we accept, a few formalities for the driver’s identity (remember that a Tesla is so full of cameras and sensors that theft is practically impossible) and we are given the key, sorry, the card that gives access to the car.

The city streets are not only the ideal terrain to test a car that gives its best over long distances, quite the contrary holes and rails of the tram highlight the excessive stiffness of the suspension which unfortunately are not adjustable and the very wide tires do not help. But the satisfaction to the guide comes the same: almost absolute silence, speed in responding to the accelerator and steering commands and above all the e-pedal to move and slow down with only one foot. It only takes a few meters to familiarize yourself with the braking method: by gently releasing the pedal the car slows down and when you lift it completely, the car stops even on a slope; therefore very convenient at traffic lights where cars with automatic transmission must always be blocked with the brake, which we only touched during the test to engage the gear and the rear. For a novice, the display inevitably distracts, but with habit you appreciate important functions such as turning on the side camera if we put the arrow, very useful for not breaking down cycles, mopeds and scooters that slip into every free hole. Finish the test and leave the car to the next potential customer, if we were really interested in the car the test would have convinced us.

The quotes in the living room

We go back to the showroom and we are taken to a sitting room in front of the big screen of the usual Mac for the actual quote, here we do not use pen and paper and practically we could have done everything from home also because the car can only be ordered on the Tesla web pages. The seller immediately offers us the version with double engine but we stop it and stay on that basis, to give the seller some satisfaction we choose a color with a supplement (all except white) and “we think about it” for an intermediate version of the advanced Auto Pilot (the basic one with adaptive cruise control and lane maintenance is standard) which still costs the beauty of 3,800 euros, even if many Tesla users will tell you that reality is not exactly the same as the elegant illustrations of the presentation film; moreover it is a simple software enabling of devices already mounted on the car, the upgrade can be proposed by Tesla even after the purchase and perhaps at a lower price or with new functions. In total, therefore, we would arrive at around 55,000 euros and at this point they appear the different payment alternatives: cash, leasing, rental or financing which allow you to choose the most suitable formula.

The seller there strongly recommends leasing which allows you to dilute the expense up to 60 months and allows the final redemption of the car at an attractive price; here it should be remembered that a Tesla after four or five years of life will hardly be obsolete or outdated for technology and therefore the redemption could be interesting, unlike other electric cars that in a few years could already be a museum. The figures involved, however, are not negligible with 6,400 euros in advance (variable at choice), installment of 558 euros for 60 months and final redemption of 24,000 eurosall with 10,000 km per year (even these variables for longer distances) and would also remain the insurance costs will be borne by us (about € 1,000 per year according to the seller). L’rental alternative refers to the most well-known companies specialized in the field, you can choose the desired duration and insurance costs are included but the installment is by no means negligible – 645 euros for 60 months and 10,000 km / year – with an advance of 10% and at the end we must return the car without the possibility of redemption. The loan remains but for this reason it is often better to contact the market or your bank to obtain the most convenient APR. So the aspiring owner of a Tesla Model 3 is warned: to save something you can look for a good used one, otherwise leasing which, however, is limited to diluting the expense over a longer period of time: driving a Tesla is still a privilege for many but not for all.