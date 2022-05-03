This is the most up-to-date list of mystery gift codes for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl in May 2022.

One way to keep the user community hooked on a particular video game is by providing a series of gift codes from time to time so that bonuses can be obtained in a very simple way.

These codes are provided by the development teams themselves who share them on social networks, but there are also others that are related to reservation incentives or are only regional, but in any case it is convenient to know all the mysterious gift codes that are currently working on Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

That is why in this list we offer you the Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl mystery gift codes updated May 2022and we still have a few available.

VIDEO Analysis of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl

Mystery gift codes for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl in May 2022

If you don’t already know, we tell you exactly how this mystery gift feature can be unlocked, because at first you have it disabled.

In order to unlock the Mystery Gift option you will have to manage to defeat the leader of Ciudad Rocavelo, getting the third medal in the act. From there, go to main menu and select the Mystery Gift icon.

Here you will find two more options: one is to get that gift through the Internet and another through a code. Depending on which one you want to use, you will have to select one or the other.

Free Rewards: Manaphy Egg

For to get the Manaphy egg you must have pre-ordered Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl. Until February 21 you can claim this egg.

There are many controls for Switch, but not all are the same. These are the best officially licensed Nintendo wireless. See list

Once it has hatched you will have done with this particular pokémon.

Free Rewards: Phione

If you want to get Phione, what you need to do is deliver this Manaphy and a Ditto to the Sinnoh nursery and wait for an egg to be delivered from which this other pokémon will hatch.

Mystery Gift Codes May 2022

It is the same as last month, you can redeem the following code:

BDSPUNDERGR0UND with this code we will get the statues of Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup (until May 31)

While Nintendo doesn’t usually dole out many of these mystery gift codes, we do have giveaways we should take advantage of from time to time, and the ones currently listed are still working as of this article’s publication date.

In case you want to know more about the game, we leave you with other guides on Pokémon Shiny Pearl and Brilliant Diamond: how to get Palkia and Dialga, How to capture Mewtwo, which starter Pokémon to choose, how to get Phione and Manaphy or how to unlock the bicycle . Also how to capture all previous starters.

We also explain how to hatch eggs quickly, how to get the Old Rod, Good Rod, and Super Rod, how to customize your look and change clothes, and how to make your Pokémon walk with you, get the Charm Coin, how to get Mystic Water, and how to get the platinum set.