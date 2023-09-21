‘Mystery in Venice’ is the best film in Kenneth Branagh’s mystery saga: This is what it takes to be considered a success – Movie News

It’s just arrived in theaters, but it’s a very different proposition that already aims to redirect the disappointment that its predecessor, ‘Death on the Nile’ essentially unleashed.

It just came out in theaters, but mystery in venice Already aiming to redirect the disappointment that its predecessor inevitably achieved, death on the river nile, Now one and a half years ago in 2022. Kenneth Branagh's third adaptation of one of the works of renowned British mystery writer Agatha Christie, 'Thriller' releases in theaters on September 15. A very different proposal from the previous two: adapting a much lesser known story and flirting strongly with the horror genre.

Following the most classic adaptations of murder on the orient express And death on the river nileChristie’s two famous works, mystery in venice is freely motivated AppleA novel based on Halloween that was published by the author in 1969. “Have done two classic adaptations of very famous titles, (Michael Green, screenwriter) He thought it would be fun and interesting to do something different for the audience. I wanted to use the tone of Apple And make a film with a different experience,” he said in an interview sensacene James Prichard, great-grandson and heir to the work of Agatha Christie.

And the result, at least on a serious level, is quite satisfactory. The film is again directed by Branagh and written by Green. The best rating ever for what we can now assume is Kenneth Branagh’s mystery saga. This is supported by its score of 77% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the previous two films: murder on the orient express (61%) and death on the river nile (60%), which shows a significant difference. On this occasion, for the moment, the public seems to agree with the specialized press, although the film still has a long way to go in terms of audiences.

In mystery in venice We find Branagh again in the shoes of brilliant detective Hercule Poirot, but already retired and facing a different case. They have been invited to a party at a palace in Venice, during which a scary “encounter” is about to take place: a medium is going to communicate with the rich owner’s dead daughter. You will not be surprised to know that a murder takes place during the extraordinary meeting.

What ‘Mystery in Venice’ needs to do to succeed at the box office

Regarding box office, mystery in venice It didn’t get off to a bad start in its first weekend in theaters. Walt Disney Studios’ film has been number 1 in our countryS stands for Nun IIThe movie that stole the podium last week equalizer 3, Kenneth Branagh’s new film has managed to raise 1.04 million euros with more than 145,000 viewers, a figure representing 20% ​​of the weekend’s total box office. However, the new installment of the franchisewarren file It remains a very close second with 1.01 million. 3rd most viewed, After: It all ends hereWith barely 500,000 euros, it has gone very far.

Globally, there are multiple readings of the data. This time The film has grossed $39 million worldwide, of which 14.5 million are related to its origin within the United States. The figure is far from being bad, The initial forecast of $12 million improved upon and far exceeded the premiere of its more direct predecessor, death on the river nile, However, the circumstances that star Gal Gadot faced cannot be compared to this third film. However, that collected in the United States is less than half of the 28.7 million murder on the orient express In 2017, which proved to be an undisputed financial success with collections of ₹350 million against the ₹55 million budget. absolutely opposite death on the river nileWith a revenue of Rs 137 against the budget of Rs 90.

fortunately, view of mystery in venice it’s much better than that death on the river nile, On the one hand, the budget has been less -60 million compared to its predecessor’s 90 million – and, although in its first weekend it has raised practically the same in the United States, It is estimated that it will have a very long life in theatres. As a result of COVID-19, death on the river nile It arrived on streaming quite early, where, by the way, it quickly became the most watched.

If we keep in mind the general calculation of raising double the amount invested which is considered profitable, mystery in venice needs to raise about $120 million, of which it has already raised the first third, Thus, whether it comes close to achieving that will depend on how much it falls at the box office in its second week – or rises, as it happened. primary– And the ones after that, but the truth is that it won’t be a miracle. In fact, the total collection of death on the river nilewhich spent a short time at the box office and faced problems such as the Armie Hammer controversy, ultimately grossing 137 million and, considering that Mystery in Venice is very cheap, this would be enough to match the ‘performance’ of the previous one.

Moreover, as was the case primaryIt is just a matter of words that the work will be finished: it is said that mystery in venice This is Kenneth Branagh’s mystery saga at its best, and there’s no better way to see it than going to the movies.