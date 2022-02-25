Mystery solved? Study reveals what happens in the brain before death

One of the greatest mysteries of humanity is undoubtedly knowing how the brain really works before its death, a moment that no one has verified exactly and although some scientists have answers on the subject, it remains an unsolved case today.

Also, trying to find out is a path full of difficulties. However, a study exposed new conclusions and knowledge about a possible organization of the brain during death and argues for an explanation for the vivid memories that people who have had near-death experiences have.

For the study, neuroscientists recorded the activity of a human brain on its deathbed for the first time and discovered rhythmic brain wave patterns around that time that are similar to those that occur during dreams, meditation or flashbacks.

Brain oscillations are patterns of rhythmic brain activity normally present in living human brains. – Photo: Getty Images

The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neurosciencepoints out that the brain can remain active and coordinated during and even after the transition to death, and that it can also be programmed to carry out the entire process.

One such case was proven when an 87-year-old patient developed epilepsy and Dr. Raúl Vicente of the University of Tartu, Estonia, and his colleagues used continuous electroencephalography (EEG) to detect seizures and treat the patient. During these recordings, the patient had a heart attack and died immediately. This unexpected event allowed scientists to record the activity of the dying human brain for the first time.

“We measured 900 seconds of brain activity around the time of death and established a specific approach to investigate what happened in the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating,” explained Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville. , United States, which organized the study.

“Just before and after the heart stopped working, we saw changes in a specific band of neural oscillations, the so-called gamma oscillations, but also others, such as delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations,” Zemmar said in a statement.

Brain oscillations, commonly known as “brain waves,” are patterns of rhythmic brain activity normally present in living human brains. The different types of oscillations, including gamma, are involved in highly cognitive functions, such as memory retrieval, concentration, sleep, meditation, information processing and conscious awareness, just like those associated with famous flashbacks of the memory.

“By generating the oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be replaying a last memory of major life events just before death, similar to those reported in near-death experiences,” Zemmar speculated.

“These findings challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends and raise important subsequent questions, such as those related to the timing of organ donation,” he concluded.

It should be noted that this study is the first of its kind to measure brain activity in vivo during the death process in humans. Similar changes in gamma oscillations have been observed before, but in rats kept in controlled environments. This means that it is possible that, during death, the brain organizes and executes a biological response that could occur in other species.

However, these measurements are based on a single case and come from the brain of a patient who had suffered swelling, injury and seizures, which could skew the data.

For his part, Zemmar plans to investigate more cases. “One thing we can learn from this research is that even though our loved ones have their eyes closed and are ready to let us rest, their brains may be replaying some of the best moments of their lives,” he concluded.