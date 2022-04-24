Mystery, tragedies and a cursed grave: this was the life of the playwright William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare, writer, actor, poet and playwright, bequeathed to the world wonderful texts about family, love, betrayal, magic and madness. His characters are emblematic and his plays have been performed thousands of times in dozens of languages.

Shakespeare’s name today is linked to children’s movies and teen dramas, as his books and his writing technique have been adapted to all possible genres, from television to graphic novels, but although his texts are known worldwide, his His life became so mysterious that all kinds of myths have sprung up around him, even rumors that his tomb is cursed.

Although there are still controversies, it is said that he was born on April 26, 1564 and died on April 23, 1616; many, however, doubt that these are the exact dates and doubts persist.

However, since 1995 UNESCO uses this date as one of the reasons to celebrate World Book Day, as a tribute to the English bard, together with others, such as Miguel de Cervantes and the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

Family

For the 400th anniversary of the deaths of Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra and William Shakespeare there will be a special event at the fair

His life was a mystery and many times the writer’s researchers do not agree with many things, but something sure is his marriage and the children he had.

At the age of 18, he married Anne Hathaway, his wife was 26 years older. The marriage was so fast that many believe that his wife was already pregnant and in 1583 his daughter Susanna was born, later Hamnet and Judith followed, but neither gave the English writer an inheritance.

To death

One of the curiosities that is said about Shakespeare is that even his grave is cursed. The tomb that has this character has writing: “Good friend, by Jesus, refrain from digging in the dust enclosed here. Blessed be the man who respects these stones and cursed be he who removes my bones.”

It is said that there is a treasure hidden in his tomb, some believe that he has unpublished novels, but the curse of approaching the treasure caused many not to get closer than normal.

Plays

As said before, the works of this English writer were very famous and range from tragedies, to comedies, historical works, lost works, poetry and sonnets.

The books that stand out and those that have stood out are: Hamlet, King Lear, Romeo and Juliet, Othello, Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice, The Taming of the Shrew, Henry IV, among others.

KEEP READING:

They recover the erotic book by Cristina Peri Rossi, the last Cervantes Prize winner: here, four intense fragments

Luis Pescetti: “The lives of the boys changed when the street became dangerous, today the plaza is a tablet”

Five Must-See Korean Writers