Mystery with Messi – AS.com

After receiving whistles last Sunday from PSG fans, Messi could miss this Sunday’s game against Monaco. According to information from ‘Le Parisien’, the Argentine star He has not trained this morning with the rest of the squad after feeling unwell and it is doubtful until the last minute to face the Monegasques.

messi, what He was one of the great players in the elimination of the Parisians in the Champions League against Real Madrid, he will know this Saturday whether or not he finally travels to the Principality to play against Monaco. PSG will make a decision one day before traveling to Monaco in a match that has practically no importance in the leadership of Ligue 1, since Pochettino’s men have a comfortable distance of 15 points with respect to the second classified.

Messi’s season in Ligue 1 is not reaching the expectations generated by his signing in August. Till the date, the Argentine star has added 2 goals and has given 10 assists, numbers very far from those he had been accustomed to in his last years at Barcelona. On the other hand, Ramos was the great novelty of this morning’s training session at Camp des Loges and, although the camero is still just enough to compete against Monaco, it is expected that he will gradually rejoin the group.