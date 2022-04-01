Myths and facts about endometriosis

Unlike many diseases, this condition is not preventable.

The endometriosis It is a condition associated with a group of women, between 20 and 30 years old, with an incidence of 15% in reproductive age, and is more common in women who have not achieved a pregnancy, or nulliparous, as indicated by the Dr. Hostos Fernández, Obstetrician Gynecologist at the Hospital de la Concepción de San Germán.

“Its most common symptoms are pain during menstruation, pain during sexual intercourse, infertility, and a feeling of constant pain in the pelvis. Symptoms that are particular because they are associated with menstrual syndrome. In this condition, family history is very important, as the family predisposition factor is quite common,” he said.

The specialist indicated that the woman could experience pain even in the evacuation, in addition to the history of not having been able to achieve a pregnancy, “which are fundamental characteristics to proceed with imaging studies and investigate, to improve the quality of life of the patient and achieve a pregnancy, if that is your goal.”

Fernández points out that many women want to be mothers, but they arrive very late for the consultation, because “the damage between the internal genitalia is very pronounced and other assisted reproduction techniques must be used. In some cases, patients have mild symptoms, while others do not, so it is important to attend the consultation, in order to identify this condition.

The treatment is simple, “it does not necessarily have to be a radical treatment,” says Fernandez, and the woman can be a mother, “but it is crucial that the woman is diagnosed early, since many patients live up to 7 years with endometriosiswithout going to the consultation, so when they go to the consultation, the damage is more difficult to repair”.

In this sense, the Dr. Idhaliz Floresscientist and researcher, indicated that statistics suggest that one in 10 women suffers from this disease and it is estimated that there are 180 million women in the world.

However, the population of women with this disease or at risk of developing it do not always seek the necessary help to achieve an early diagnosis and appropriate clinical treatment. The diagnosis against the disease can take between 7 and 8 years, according to Dr. Flores, who, in addition to being a researcher, is a patient of the disease.

The endometriosis: the great imitator

To endometriosis It is also called “the great imitator” because there are symptoms that seem to be, but it is not about the disease, hence the need to go to the gynecologist routinely and get pregnant.

The symptomatology is relatively classic and the woman can be adequately evaluated. It is not usual for it to occur in very young women, it is usually around a year or two when menstruation begins and in the second or third decade of life. It’s rare to find it in women 45 or 50 years old, she noted.

The most frequent group is between 20 and 30 years, so it should be treated and followed up. But, not all women can be treated with the same group of drugs, but these must be individualized.

The endometriosis It is something that is seen frequently, but not as soon as one would like because the patient has either self-medicated or has not been correctly diagnosed, so that, when arriving at the consultation, years have already passed.

Teamwork is important, because the primary care physician may not think of endometriosis and the gynecologist is the most suitable doctor to rule out or correct this type of diagnosis.

Contraceptives and libido

No serious study has been seen indicating that contraceptives affect libido, although it can cause vaginal dryness, but does not act directly by decreasing libido.

doendometriosis is synonymous with reproductive problem?

It is almost always like this. It is rare that there is another cause of infertility. The first cause to rule out is endometriosiswhether it is endometriosis minimal or severe. 50% of patients with endometriosis has not been able to procreate. It is one of the most frequent causes of infertility.

Factors that predispose to endometriosis

A considerable number of patients have relatives who have already had endometriosis; it is also important to pay attention to the fact that if the patient has very painful menses. But it is not known why some patients develop endometriosis and others don’t. It is known that you must have an intra-abdominal condition that may favor the implantation of the endometrium in the uterine cavity or other areas.

If the patient has endometriosis and the operation is performed and the ovaries are removed, the stimulus disappears, but the damage caused by the endometriosis in the tissue, which can be adherence and is only removed with the scalpel.

Main side effects of treatments for endometriosis

They are the symptoms associated with the lack of function of the ovary, such as flare-ups, or “hot flashes”, joint pain, vaginal dryness, but it is transitory; once the treatment ends, the symptoms disappear, because they are secondary because the ovarian function is blocked.

Can the endometriosis cause cancer?

No, it is a benign condition that can cause many problems, adherence, pain, disability problems, among others, but it does not cause cancer. This can spread throughout the entire body, it can invade the intestine, the lung, the nasal area, by hematogenous route, or the blood, it can reach distant parts of the body, so it is dangerous if not treated well.

Percentage of endometriosis and infertility

The percentage of infertility is associated with the damage caused by the endometriosis. That is, if the tubes are healthy or damaged. A patient may have endometriosis minimal, no tubal damage, and not getting pregnant, but one patient with endometriosis severe, you might also not get pregnant, because it is a more difficult condition to correct.

Prevention

It is not 100% feasible. It is something that cannot be prevented. With birth control pills you can control bleeding or the days of bleeding, as well as the amount of blood, but it cannot be prevented as such.

Genetic predisposition is important

It has been seen in certain racial groups where there is a higher prevalence, due to genetic predisposition. There are 7% of patients who have endometriosis who come from a family group where there is already endometriosis.

The expert concludes that endometriosis it affects the quality of life of the patient, therefore, it produces work and school absenteeism; due to pain in the endometriosis severe and hundreds of hours of work are lost, in addition to a significant monetary loss for companies.

The fundamental treatment consists of medications, injections that are used for a period of six months; also nasal spray, for six months, or a tablet by mouth, used for twelve to twenty-four months. Birth control pills can also be used, but they are not as effective as the previous treatments mentioned.

