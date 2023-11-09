Myths and truths about psoriasis, a chronic disease that affects the skin

miami , Psoriasis is a chronic disease that affects the skin and, in some cases, other parts of the body. It is characterized by the presence of red plaques with white scales.

Despite its prevalence, there are many myths about psoriasis that can confuse people who suffer from it. It is important to know the truth about this disease to be able to make decisions about your treatment and care.

Myths about psoriasis

Is psoriasis contagious? Wrong, psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, meaning the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy skin cells. It is not spread from person to person by direct contact, nor through air, saliva or blood.

There is no cure for psoriasis, but it is a treatable disease. There are many different treatments available that can help control symptoms and improve the quality of life of people with that diagnosis.

Is it true that home and herbal remedies are the most effective? There is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of home or herbal remedies for treating psoriasis. It is important to consult a doctor before trying any alternative treatments.

Psoriasis doesn’t just affect the skin, as it is a systemic disease, meaning it can affect the entire body. Apart from skin symptoms, psoriasis can also cause problems in the joints, eyes, heart and digestive system.

Psoriasis is not a sign of poor hygiene. It is a chronic disease that can affect people of all ages and health conditions.

The truth about psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common disease. It affects about 2% of the world’s population. It can appear at any age. However, it is more common in people between the ages of 20 and 40.

Yes it can be hereditary. If parents have psoriasis, their children have about a 20% risk of developing it. Stress can trigger or worsen your symptoms.

There are many different treatments available. The most appropriate treatment will depend on the severity of symptoms and the form of psoriasis.

Tips for people suffering from psoriasis

If you have psoriasis it is important to consult a doctor to receive proper diagnosis and treatment. To help control psoriasis symptoms, you should keep your skin hydrated, avoid stress, and wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Psoriasis is a chronic disease that can significantly impact the quality of life of people who suffer from it. It is important to know the truth about this disease to be able to make decisions about your treatment and care.

Psoriasis and concomitant diseases

Several studies have found an association between psoriasis and comorbid diseases, that is, those that occur along with psoriasis. These associations may be causal associations; In these cases, psoriasis may be the cause of the concomitant disease. For example, it has been observed that the risk of developing psoriasis increases psoriasis arthritisAn inflammatory joint disease.

On the other hand, there are non-causal relationships; In these cases, psoriasis and comorbid diseases (the presence of two or more diseases at the same time in one person) are linked, but it is not possible to say that one causes the other. For example, people with psoriasis have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. However, it is unclear whether psoriasis causes type 2 diabetes or whether both diseases have common risk factors such as obesity or smoking.

Some of the most common comorbid conditions associated with psoriasis are the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart failure.

Similarly, psoriasis is associated with an increased risk of developing metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and hyperlipidemia. Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid, Crohn’s and celiac arthritis. Mental disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

It is important for people with psoriasis to be aware of these associations so that they can take steps to reduce their risk of developing these comorbidities.

