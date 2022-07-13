Myths and truths about the avocado, the king of summer salads

Until not too many years ago, the avocado It was considered an exotic fruit in Spain. Nowadays, it is part of the diet of most citizens, being in salad as it is consumed the most. “It’s one of the fruits higher in good fats for the body, similar to olive oil,” says Xavier Equihua, CEO of the World Avocado Organization, and adds that “it can help you have a healthier diet without gaining weight.”

According to him Consensus report for the incorporation of avocado in the pyramid of the Mediterranean Diet, this fruit is quite peculiar because, while most of them are made up of carbohydrates, avocado is packed with healthy fats, monounsaturated fatty acids, preferably oleic. Rich in vitamins, preferably vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant.

In addition, in the report signed by prestigious Spanish nutritionists, it is ensured that this fruit has an impressive amount of nutrients and up to 20 vitamins and minerals, with only 134 calories per 100 g.

An avocado a day

an avocadoEurope Press

Now, a study conducted by researchers at Penn State (United States) and published in the scientific journal Journal of the American Heart Associationconfirms something that nutritionists have been saying: “Eating an avocado a day improves the quality of the diet and helps reduce cholesterol levels.”

Although the study ensures that it has not been confirmed that eating an avocado a day for six months has any effect on belly fat, liver fat or waist circumference in overweight or obese people, it does cause a slight decrease in unhealthy cholesterol levels. “This is positive because consuming extra calories from avocados does not affect body weight or abdominal fat, and slightly lowers total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol», points out one of the authors, the Spaniard Joan Sabaté.

The trial has also shown that participants who ate avocados had a better quality diet during the study period.

Study Conclusions

For the study, researchers conducted a six-month experiment with more than 1,000 overweight or obese participants, half of whom were instructed to eat an avocado each day, while the other half continued with their usual diet and told to limit their consumption of avocados to less than two a month. Fat in the abdomen and around other organs was accurately measured by MRI before and at the end of the study.

Although an avocado a day did not produce clinically significant improvements in abdominal fat and other cardiometabolic risk factors, the consumption of an avocado a day did not produce an increase in body weight.

They also found that daily avocados made total cholesterol will decrease at 2.9 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) and the cholesterol LDL at 2.5 mg/dL.