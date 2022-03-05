Myths that you should forget if you want to buy a 4K Smart TV

But beyond that, we must not fall into the myths that surround them, since 4K are the most advanced televisions that we can make today in the market. For example; among the most recurrent falsehoods are the comparisons between those of led technology , showing why these are made better for their quality. And nothing further.

This can sometimes generate some controversy for our own convictions or ideas towards which we go when we are going to decide on one Smart TV or another. It is true that, in general, some doubts usually arise about the most important characteristics that a television or a Smart TV should have for provide unique and immersive experiences .

I have always said that 4K has been ahead of its time, that for some reason the technology in the development of LED panels has accelerated much more than the technology that is responsible for feeding the content of those panels. However, in all this time, formulated certain beliefs more for those that are Smart TV televisions that equip them.

All your myths and chimeras

In the first place, and to better exemplify possible fables, we are going to decipher what the televisions that equip this technology are like. As such, a 4K Smart TV is a TV with 4K resolution. This means that the TV has 3840 pixels horizontally and 2160 pixels vertically, for a total of approximately 8.3 million pixels. In TV product specifications, resolutions are usually listed as ‘3840 x 2160’ for 4K TVs.

Resolution is a term that tells us how densely these little dots, the pixels, are packed on the screen. The individual pixels come together to form the image you see on the screen, so the higher the pixel count, the higher the resolution. The “K” in 4K stands for Kilo (1000), signifying a TV that has achieved a horizontal resolution of approximately 4,000 pixels.

At the same time, they have four times more pixels than Full HD (1920 x 1080) traditional. Even on TV screens of the same size, 4K picture quality ends up being more vivid and detailed thanks to the higher pixel density. This difference is especially obvious on big screen TVs. That is important for us to know so as not to lead us to misunderstandings or bad beliefs, which there are, when purchasing a new Smart TV.

‘I can’t have a 4K TV because I don’t have 4K content’ (False)

This is the first big chimera that sometimes tends to occur when buying a new TV: ‘I can’t have a 4K TV because I don’t have 4K content’. This is false. And it is that with the technological advance of TV manufacturers there is the Upscaling technologyor image scaling.

What this does is improve quality image like this: from standard definition (SD) to high definition (HD), from HD to Full HD or from Full HD to achieve images as close as possible to Ultra High Definition (UHD 4K).

Despite this evolution, not all brands do it in the same way. In fact, brands such as Samsung or LG, among others, allow and achieve this image scaling in a few steps, guaranteeing a quality image.

‘Be careful with the curves of your Smart TV 4K’ (False)

4K resolution television is here to stay, so it is convenient to buy it as an investment for the future, and in those we can find different varieties. One of them has a lot to do with the curvatures of the same, which can make us believe that we are not going to enjoy our content as much. And it is not like that.

At the same time, that same direction leads us to the false belief that a curved television is better than a flat one. If the screen is intended for gaming or desktop work, that’s true, but if it’s for a family room, no. This is because the side view is still correct, which is not the case with curves.

‘The refresh rate is key’ (False)

Yes, refresh rate is important, but not key. Or what is the same; a higher refresh rate allows you to watch video without motion blurring, but is the manufacturer’s number reliable? Not always.

It turns out that various measurement systems and techniques are used that do not always reflect reality 100%. This is that they have not yet agreed and there is no independent authority that standardizes the measurement of this value. That is why when buying a 4K Smart TV you should not choose it guided by this value.

‘If it looks good, it sounds good’ (False)

Affirming this and believing it is a mistake. That a Smart TV has a good screen does not mean that the audio system is too. Perhaps the panel is outstanding… but the sound is not so goodsomething that on the other hand is difficult to verify.

It is best to read some expert reviews before taking the step, since in the same store it will be difficult for you to know if the TV you have had your eye on sounds good or bad.