Myzone announces new partnership with wellness experts, Wellonomics

Wellonomics offers companies a proactive approach to improving happiness and well-being in the workplace. Employees gain access to confidential assessment, information and support in all six areas of wellness: sleep, health, stress, social, financial and work. It is a movement to raise awareness of the benefits of physical activity far beyond the reach of the traditional fitness industry.

For companies to understand how collective employees feel about life and their state of wellness both inside and outside of work, they are provided with actionable wellness analytics, insights, and data trends. The Wellonomics app will use Myzone functionality to engage and encourage physical activity for individuals and teams of employees.

Bring the benefits of physical activity to more people

“Approaching digital initiatives as partners and as part of a larger community is vital to bringing the benefits of physical activity to more people,” explains David Stalker, CEO of Myzone EMEA. “Through heart rate training, employees and individuals can improve their health with education, understanding that movement goals can be achieved through gradual change.

“In addition, this two-way partnership means that by using the Wellonomics survey within Myzone, we can also evolve what we do for our people. This ensures that we continue to better understand the needs of our employees and raise our own standards so teams around the world can work happier, healthier and more effectively for our communities and associations.”

Analyzing honest and anonymous response data

“I’ve always said how important it is to take care of your people,” added Rachel Young, director of business development for Myzone (EMEA). “As an industry, we’ve been good on the physical activity side of health, but it’s easy to lose sight of other factors essential to the bigger picture of wellness. The work that Wellonomics is doing is very important to keep teams happy and help them be more effective. It also enables CEOs and the board to better understand the needs of their workforce. A clear picture of physical activity is vital to this, and Myzone is proud to be a part of it. Not only that, but another important aspect of this partnership is that Myzone has also asked its own staff to regularly complete the Wellonomics Assessment. In doing so, we’re analyzing data from everyone’s honest and anonymous responses to further increase commitment to wellness, because the best never stops.”

Features to benefit staff well-being at the touch of a screen

Myzone is available as a custom enterprise solution for Wellonomics customers that integrates with the Wellonomics app so that all features that benefit staff well-being are available at the touch of a screen. This increases employee engagement, provides fun opportunities for healthy competition, and continues to accurately track physical activity data in line with World Health Organization guidelines.

“Wellness is complex,” added Glen Thurgood, CEO of Wellonomics. “This partnership seeks to bring together industry-leading companies that accurately measure and deliver positive change in wellness through increased employee engagement. Many factors can affect your well-being, and focusing on just one aspect will not give you the optimal result. You may not even know what is really affecting your well-being. That said, our highly accurate Wellonomics assessment helps highlight some of the areas that are relevant to you, and through our Wellonomics app we can help you explore your world of Wellonomics, where we have world-class expertise and programs to help you. in every possible way.”

—

About Wellonomics

Wellonomics is a comprehensive wellness solution that provides its users with personalized wellness.

• Conscience. Employees access feedback and guidance based on their unique feelings and responses at the time to the Wellonomics Assessment. Wellonomics recognizes that each person and their path to wellness are different.

• Understanding. Wellonomics partners with leading experts in all areas of wellness to provide guidance and support to employees.

• Action. Employers have access to accurate data trends and analysis that enable them to take relevant wellness actions to improve the culture within the company and the well-being of their employees. Employees have confidential access to a range of wellness solutions from leading experts.

